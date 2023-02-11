Entertainment
Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
It’s Friday, and we’re slumping in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as midwinter molasses.
For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first black woman to successfully pursue the freedom of a family member in 1828. To learn more about her, this The Ted-Ed mini-documentary is a great place to startand if you want to go further, don’t miss moving biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Game on: Amazon is in talks to acquire Indian video streaming giant MX Player from Times Internet, pot holder reports. He writes that the video app is popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and its reliability on low-cost Android smartphones, has expanded to original content in recent years and has amassed more than 300 million. of users worldwide.
-
No more phishing: Reddit has confirmed that hackers accessed its internal data in what it calls a sophisticated phishing attack targeting its employees, Carly writing. The company said the attack gave hackers access to documents and source code.
-
And, as fast as he came, he left: Five days ago, India banned more than 90 apps, some associated with China, related to loans. Today, pot holder writes that this ban on apps, like PayUs LazyPay, Kissht, KreditBee and Indiabulls Home Loans, has been lifted.
Startups and VCs
Her day was pretty slow on the news front today, I think everyone has a case of Fridays today. Here are some of the stories worth taking a closer look at:
How to Manage Third-Party Cybersecurity Risks That Are Too Costly to Ignore
Picture credits: Alexander Zubkov (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Every early-stage startup relies on third-party vendors to manage certain aspects of its operations: no one wants to build a shopping cart, credit card processing, or identity verification app from scratch.
But now that third-party data breaches are a regular occurrence, teams need to embed the management of this risk into their day-to-day operations, writes Jon Siegler, co-founder and chief product officer of LogicGate.
No matter how hard you clean things up, the blow to your organization’s reputation will continue to cost you lost business down the road, he writes.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Connected automotive company Otonomo is acquired by Urgently in a reverse fusion, Ingrid reports. Otonomo went public in a 2021 SPAC, at the time valued at $1.4 billion, but which has since dropped to $70 million. Ingrid writes: “It has been a bumpy road for smart mobility technology with macroeconomic pressures, slower development and deployments of next-generation technology like autonomous systems and the cooling technology investment market, which which makes it harder for start-ups to sustain and grow their businesses.Otonomo may be the latest victim of this pile-up, but it may not be the last.
If you like classic games, one of our popular stories from yesterday was Sarahs about a remastered and free version of Myst arrives on iOS.
And we have five more for you:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-sources-times-internet-230533531.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dredge RI’s wealth and become Jokowi’s attention, it’s Adani’s wealth
- Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
- Tampa Tech Scene Soars: Information Technology Job Market Experiences Unprecedented Growth
- Jeremy Hunt Faces Tax Cuts After AstraZeneca Rejects £320m UK Plant in Ireland | political news
- Trump offers DNA to match accuser’s dress
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Texans fall to Spartans and Aggies on Friday at Texas A&M
- Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in a Malayalam film
- Until actress Danielle Deadwyler said racism and misogynoir played into the Oscars snub
- E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump may testify in upcoming rape and sexual assault trial in New York New York Daily News
- US shoots down second high-altitude object days after Chinese spy balloon
- Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Masaba Gupta add star power to Marvel podcasts