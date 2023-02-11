Suniel Shetty’s martial arts skills helped him in Bollywood; The actor now wants to give back in a big way





Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty, who is set to host the MMA reality series, “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,” shared that his image of a badass action hero is due to the fact that he grew up learning martial arts. The actor said: “I grew up learning martial arts and that in itself was something that gave me an opportunity and the image of an action hero in Hindi cinema, so I had to do with that. And then the breakup of martial arts, boxing, escape boxing, jiu jitsu and so many different forms.” “When you talk about MMA, it’s all of these formats coming together to prove which one isn’t better than the other or which is probably more effective than the other.” He further mentioned, “And that’s why I keep saying wrestle, wrestle, wrestle, wrestle, because it’s about grabbing, less power, less gripping, and so I focus on the never say die approach.” “I felt like I needed to start something at this point in my career in a few years that I haven’t even worked. I wanted to give back, and I wanted to give back big. The show is a way to nurture talent from small towns; India has so much, but they don’t have the opportunity.” “So for me, this is an opportunity for these kids and to make a change.” The veteran actor who is passionate about MMA also said that MMA fighters are like his children and he draws inspiration from them. “They are like my children. I cry for each one and I applaud for each one. It’s more about beauty, it’s about love and passion for the sport, and I also take inspiration from them. “ “This is just the beginning and I hope the ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ will be the beginning. I call Khali bhai (The Great Khali) ‘little gentle giant’ and we need people like him to come forward and support these kinds of sports.” “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt” will see 16 top male and female MMA athletes compete for a title while being coached by renowned MMA trainers – Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan. The six-episode series will be released on February 12 on MX Player. (This report was published as auto-generated syndicate newsfeed art. Other than the title, no edits were made to the copy by ABP Live.)

