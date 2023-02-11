Pathaan’s box office success redefines Bollywood and saves it

A superhero-level spy in one of the world’s greatest film franchises, with a superstar lead actor fighting atop trains, jumping out of planes and saving the world.

You would be excused for thinking it was a description of Impossible mission. But instead, explained film critic Emaan Khan, Tom Cruise is no match for this star.

‘He’s bigger,’ film critic Emaan Khan says of Bollywood’s new hit star Shah RukhKhan Pathane. “Tom Cruise can’t do these dances.”

And whether you’ve heard of it or not, PathaneThe impact is undeniable. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe film franchise follows Pathaan, an exiled counterintelligence agent tasked with stopping a terrorist from unleashing a bioweapon in India. And with arguably India’s greatest actor at the helm, back after a four-year hiatus, the film is breaking records left and right.

After its release in January, the day before India’s Republic Day, it quickly became the biggest movie in the world, even knocking out James Cameron. Avatar: The Way of the Water. According to the deadline it was the first film to exceed US$100 million at the box office without a Chinese release, and saw the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film ever in North America and a number of other regions of the world .

WATCH | Pathaan Trailer:

But even as it rolls how now, Pathane and even the future of Bollywood was by no means certain in the past few years. After years of success both at home and abroad, Bollywood producers have seen flop after flop during the pandemic, collectively losing around US$100 million in the first half of 2022 alone. according to the BBC .

Combined with a pressure from the Indian government to limit the pluralistic and diverse content of its films which have been one of the most attractive parts of the Bollywood industry seemed to be on the way out. And on top of that, Khan’s once-reliable star seemed to be fading, as the failure of a number of his more recent films has raised concerns: “The chatter started around ‘Do ‘He’s done?'” Emaan Khan said.

But PathaneThe startling success of is beginning to change that austere opinion, pitting Bollywood as one of the most important film industries in the world with huge help right here in Canada.

Apart from its worldwide success, Pathane has some of its biggest bumps here. According to a Cineplex release, of the 10 theaters with the highest Pathane presence in North America, nine were in Canada.

“We have so many people coming from India and southeastern countries and it makes sense,” Emaan Khan explained. “But having said that, no one expected it to be this massive.”

This experience was doubly surprising for the way Pathane was commercialized or rather uncommercialized and the concerted effort to keep it from gaining an audience at all.

First of all, Pathane had virtually no media interaction prior to its release, preventing its stars from giving interviews as is usually the case with all Bollywood productions. The plan was to create suspense and interest solely by releasing music videos related to the film itself, and to play on fans’ desire for a new Khan film, a risky strategy that might have led few to know or care about the existence of the film.

But the biggest risk for the film was joining a long list of films targeted by right-wing Hindu groups upset over the content.

The “shameless color” of Pathaan

In PathaneIn Khan’s case, the anger was mostly directed at a scene in which Khan’s co-star Deepika Padukone appears in a bikini during the song. Rank Besharam which translates to “shameless color”.

As this bikini was orange, some groups, including the ruling Indian nationalist party Bharatiya Janata, disputed, saying it was saffron: a color associated with both Hinduism and this particular party. The BJP and others subsequently called for a boycott, while activists in India tore down and burned promotional posters and BJP Home Minister Madhya Pradesh threatened to ban the film altogether. .

Actor Shah Rukh Khan appears in a promotional photo for Pathaan. The Bollywood film proved to be a box office success, redefining the type of films the industry can make and restoring audience interest. (YRF)

But instead of killing Pathane, his success both domestically and internationally in these endeavors has not only proven that Bollywood can survive, but also that Bollywood can grow.

“The film did well outside of India as well as in India,” said Sunera Thobani, professor of South Asian cinema at the University of British Columbia. “So the fanbase is a factor, but I think clearly something is changing in the mood of the public.”

There are other changes that Pathane signals too. Although its plot is quite similar to past Bollywood films in its defense and failure to challenge Indian patriotism, the character of Khan himself has special significance.

In recent years, subtle and overt Islamophobia in India has increased with anti-Muslim hate speech enter the mainstream as attempts are made to transform India from a secular republic to a Hindu state.

Thobani explained that although Khan himself is a Muslim, his character did a lot for the portrayal.

Pathan, she explained, is a term linked both to Afghanistan and to communities on the northwestern border of Pakistan. For this reason, he is often tied to Muslim identity suggesting that the character of Khan himself is also Muslim.

This tangential relationship was enough for actor Kangana Ranaut to argue that the film’s name should be changed completely. But Thobani said the inclusion of a likely Muslim hero in a Bollywood movie is a sign of positive change.

“Muslim men are usually portrayed as nefarious characters, either engaged in terrorist plots or violent men who beat their wives or very tightly control their daughters,” she said of most Bollywood movies. .

“In this film, you see a Muslim man in an unquestionably good role and also as a patriot.”

The Changing Tides of Bollywood

This role and the film’s subsequent success could be proof of a changing future for Bollywood. In Canada. And looking at the overwhelming crowds in Canadian theaters alone, an enthusiasm that once faded for the genre is coming back strong.

At the same time, this excitement suggests that intentional efforts to derail progressive elements in Bollywood are unlikely to work.

Sunera Thobani, a professor at UBC, explained that Pathaan’s success could indicate a change in mood among Bollywood’s mainstream audience. (Mark Zimmer/CBC)

“When I see a Bollywood movie, I take away my political focus. I just watch it from an entertainment point of view,” theatre-goer Rajiv Kaushik told CBC News ahead of the screening. Pathanein Vaughan, Ontario.

“I grew up in a secular India, [and] that’s how I see the film. So I’m here to do the same today.”