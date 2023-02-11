New magnets, phone cases, magic bracelets and ornaments from MaDe’s Hollywood Tower Hotel at Walt Disney World





New Hollywood Tower Hotel items are available at Walt Disney World MaDe kiosks. Recent merchandise for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has not featured “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees. We found the designs on the MaDe kiosk in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. These items can be personalized for $3-$5. Hollywood Tower Hotel MagicBand – $24.99 The base MagicBand is gray. The dotted side has a pattern of the hotel logo in black and gold (if you don’t choose to put your name on it). The other end features Mickey and Minnie in dapper gold 1920s outfits. “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” is printed between them. Hollywood Tower Hotel Phone Cases – $29.99 There are five new phone case designs. Like the MagicBand, this one is gray with Mickey and Minnie. It reads: “Enjoy your stay forever”. This case is dark red with the hotel logo printed on it in black. If you add your name, it will be on a black band at the bottom. This red phone case features an allover print of Mickey and his friends, all dressed in gold outfits. Goofy and Donald wear bellhop uniforms. This case reads: “Discover what lies beyond the 5th dimension at the Hollywood Tower Hotel.” The retro design has the elevator dial at the top. The final case has a subtle Hollywood Tower Hotel logo pattern in the background. In the foreground is an angry-looking Donald in a design reading, “Make sure you know what vacancy you’re filling.” Hollywood Tower Hotel Ornaments – $19.99 The ornaments all have a 3D effect. This one is a red circle with Minnie lying on a sofa and Mickey rocking her hat. “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” is below them. This black ornament has a gray design with the iconic hotel and its name. This gray rounded ornament again depicts Mickey, set against a swirl with the elevator dial and a broken bell. “The Hollywood Tower Hotel” is in white. At the bottom is “Hollywoodland, CA. Hugh Plummet, director. Hollywood Tower Hotel Magnets – $14.99 This matches the MagicBand and gray phone case, with Mickey and Minnie pictured against an ominous swirl under “Enjoy your stay forever.” This magnet reads: “You can find yourself a permanent resident of the Hollywood Tower Hotel.” The lettering is gold and black. Mickey looks down. Goofy is dressed as a bellhop and holds a key to this black and orange magnet announcing the Hollywood Tower Hotel elevator repair. The ad claims that the elevator repair service has 24-hour service and “dropping” prices. It also notes, “We cannot guarantee it is fixed.” Finally, this magnet is almost identical to one of the ornaments, just without an opening at the top for a ribbon. It features an image of the hotel in gray above “Hollywood Tower Hotel” and “ESTD. 1917.” New MaDe kiosks were also recently installed at two Disney’s Animal Kingdom locations. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

