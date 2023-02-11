Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: My 44-year-old son is a long-haul driver. His girlfriend has daughters aged 14 and 17, both of whom have high-functioning autism. My son thinks they should have chores because they have to learn to live independently. This is their main argument.
He says they should only be on the internet four hours a day and once they graduate they will have to be on their own. They don’t do anything around the house – they don’t clean their room or pick up after themselves. My son told his girlfriend that if they don’t learn how to do it now, they won’t know when they move out.
His girlfriend tells him he’s right when he says: You need to find another place to live. But she starts again to do nothing to help her daughters to become independent. She receives child support and works part-time. She doesn’t think she should help pay for things because he makes a lot of money. But these girls are not his. When she moved in, they agreed that she would pay half of the expenses. What do you think of this situation? — TASTED IN MINNESOTA
DEAR DISGUSTED: Your son’s girlfriend promised before moving in that she would pay half of the expenses. She reneged on her promise, and your son allowed it. This woman is not only irresponsible, she is a terrible parent by fostering her daughter’s addiction. When the girls turn 18, nothing will change, and he should expect to support all three of them until he’s finally had enough of this arrangement. If you shared your feelings with him and he chose to tolerate the status quo, then stop wasting your breath. It’s his life and his choice.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 40 year old wife and mother, married for 23 years. I have never been unfaithful. I never thought of another man until a few months ago. So, boom! It happened. I fell in love with my boss, Tony. He is four years younger than my husband and he is married. When I told him how I felt, he was initially shocked and uninterested. Now he’s had time to think about it and he’s starting to show some interest.
I’m afraid of what can happen if he asks me out. What should I do? Should I go out with him? Is it possible to love one man and also be in love with another? I’m so crazy about Tony it hurts. I think of him all the time and even dream of him. (You know I talk in my sleep.) When I have sex with my husband, I think of Tony. Please tell me what to do. — MISERATELY IN LOVE IN MISSOURI
DEAR MISERATELY IN LOVE: Willingly! Madam, you are playing with fire. Recognize that if you go ahead and start an affair with your boss, you’re likely to end up hurting four people, including yourself. Chances are your marriage will be history, and Tony could have a very expensive divorce.
Whether you continue for years as Tony’s partner, or he discovers that an alliance with an employee is too dangerous, the person most likely to lose, emotionally and financially, is you. If you can’t find your emotional balance, quit your job. If you’re lucky, Tony can give you a good reference.
