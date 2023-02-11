Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34





Cody Longo, best known for his roles in days of our lives And hollywood heights, is dead. He was 34 years old.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Longo’s wife, Stephanie, paid tribute to the late actor following his death.

“Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are broken and beyond devastated,” she shared of the couple’s three young children. “He was the best dad and the best dad. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo’s manager Alex Gittelson also remembered his “dear friend for over a decade”.

“My heart breaks for his beautiful family,” he said of Longo. “He had stepped away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had stayed in touch regularly and he was excited to return to acting this year.”

Gittelson added, “Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be sorely missed.”

Vertical Entertainment/Everett







A family member told TMZ that Longo’s body was found by authorities in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas, after Stephanie was unable to reach him.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Longo played Nicholas Alamain the son of Carly Manning (crystal chapel) on days of our lives for eight episodes in 2011. He also appeared on hollywood heights, Hit or miss And Nashville.

Along with acting, Longo released the singles “She Said” and “Electric”.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55: ‘The World Has Lost Another Creative Angel’





In January 2021, Longo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in Colorado relating to a 2019 incident with a 9-year-old girl, according to Clarksville Now.

The actor was discontinued in January 2020 and charged with a Class 4 felony, child molestation, according to court records obtained by the outlet. (The felony charges were dropped after the plea.)

He was also arrested in November 2020 for domestic assault after his wife told police he pushed her in the face with his forearm, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Never miss a story sign up for Free Weekly PEOPLE Newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the time of Longo’s arrest in November, his attorney Iris Eytan released a statement regarding the sexual assault on a child’s charge, sharing in part: “Overwhelming evidence unequivocally refute and refute the allegations in the affidavit “Besides the evidence of innocence revealed in the actual, unsummarized, interviews in the affidavit, additional evidence completely exonerates him,” according to Clarksville Now.

Eytan added: “This evidence includes the opinions of a highly experienced and licensed polygrapher and a psychologist. These experts have determined that Cody Longo was truthful when he denied the assertions in the affidavit, and that he did not does not pose a risk to minors, and the charges are baseless.”

PEOPLE reached out to Eytan for comment, but did not immediately respond.

Longo is survived by his wife and three children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/tv/cody-longo-days-of-our-lives-actor-dead-at-34/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos