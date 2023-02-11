Entertainment
Picard – Final Mission Preview + See Hollywood Premiere Photos – TrekMovie.com
The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is less than a week away, so expect a lot more updates as we get closer. Today we have new video from Paramount+ and photos from Thursday Night’s premiere in Hollywood.
The final mission
Paramount+ released a special version of The loan room hosted by Wil Wheaton for a preview of Season 3 of picard, featuring interviews with cast members and executive producers. There are also some behind-the-scenes shots from the season.
The video is available for international viewers on StarTrek.com
Hollywood premiere
On Thursday night, the new season had a premiere event (where they showed the first two episodes) at the historic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA. Here is a nice video of the event broadcast by the Chinese Theatres.
Show @SirPatStew @JeriLRyan @LevarBurton @gates_mcfadden Jin Maley @SkiSays Ashley Sharpe Chestnut @akaWorf @wilw talk #Picard at the premiere of season 3! pic.twitter.com/d9KqjK9MkG
— TCL Chinese Theaters (@ChineseTheatres) February 10, 2023
On site were most of the actors, who stopped to take a few photos on the purple carpet. Here are some of the best shots from Getty Images, starting with the returning cast members of picard And The next generation.
And here are some of the new faces joining picard for season 3.
More soon
TrekMovie was on the purple carpet, and we had interviews with a few cast members as well as showrunner Terry Matalas, so look for those interviews in the coming days. Here is our photo feed from our perspective on the purple carpet…
#StarTrekPicard purple carpet starting soon. pic.twitter.com/lG2FVmozVQ
— TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) February 10, 2023
We will be posting our regular recaps/reviews on a weekly basis, starting with the first episode on Thursday February 17th, and each week our All Star Trek Accesspodcast will discuss the latest episode, starting Friday, February 18. OURPod Shuttle The podcast team will also discuss the upcoming season. Until then, you can read our spoiler-free review of Season 3, written by Mark. A.Altman.
The third and final season ofpicardpremieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively onParamount+in the US and Latin America, and February 17 Paramount+ in Europe and elsewhere, with new episodes of the 10-episode season available to stream weekly. It will also debut on Friday, February 17 internationally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Medias CTV Sci-Fi Channel and airs on Crave.
Follow the latest news from the Star Trek universe on TrekMovie.com.
