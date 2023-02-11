Actor Daryl McCormack: I crave to be connected to people and sometimes I don’t read the play | life and style

Born in Ireland, Daryl McCormack, 30, studied theater and performance in Dublin. In 2018 he made his West End debut in Martin McDonaghs The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and in 2019 he was cast as Isaiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders. He stars alongside Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and is nominated for both Rising Star and Best Leading Actor at this year’s Bafta Film Awards, which take place on February 19. He is single and lives in London.

What is your biggest fear?

Not actualizing my full potential.

What trait do you most deplore about yourself?

Oversharing. I aspire to be intimately connected with people and sometimes among strangers I don’t read the play.

What trait do you deplore the most in others?

Layer.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Missing a cue on stage. I had to come and move a piece of furniture with another actor and I completely forgot. I looked at the monitor and said: Why is he standing alone? And someone said, you didn’t want to help him?

Describe yourself in three words

Attentive, encouraging and ambitious.

What do you dislike the most about your appearance?

My nose. My mom always got teased about her nose, and she used to tell me we had the same nose, so I’m aware of that.

What was your closest run-in with the law?

Stealing a chocolate bar from the cinema when I was 10 or 11. I didn’t get caught.

What book are you ashamed of not having read?

I haven’t read any Jane Austen.

What is your most unpleasant habit?

Sometimes I escape.

What scares you about getting old?

Regret.

What do you owe your parents?

I owe my mother my best efforts for everything because she raised me as a single parent.

Who or who is the greatest love of your life?

Acting.

What does love look like?

A sense of belonging.

Have you ever said I love you without meaning to?

Unfortunately yes.

What words or phrases do you overuse the most?

Take care of yourself.

What is the worst job you have do?

Once I had to dress like [fast food chain] Bunny Supermacs at a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shaking hands with people. The kids kept trying to take my gloves off and kick my bunny head. It was horrible.

How often do you have sex?

It’s been a long time. Let’s just say I focus on myself.

What one thing would improve the quality of your life?

Less phone use.

What keeps you up at night?

Strangely, sometimes fatigue prevents me from sleeping. If I’m really tired, I don’t sleep well.

Would you rather have more sex, money or fame?

Money.

How would you like to be remembered?

To be happy.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Trust the process.

tell us a joke

I lost a very good friend recently; he had acid reflux. I’m sad that Gaviscon.