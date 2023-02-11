SM Entertainment Offers To Trigger Property Drama

Will NCT team up with BTS or Monsta X? K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment faces an uncertain future.

The agency’s founder, Lee Soo-man, wants to sell to rival agency HYBE, but SM Entertainment’s board is against it. The board wants to team up with Kakao, but Lee goes to court to stop a deal with the tech giant.

HYBE announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Lee to acquire a 14.8% stake in SM Entertainment for 422.8 billion won ($334 million) to become the entertainment agency’s largest shareholder.

HYBE is home to K-pop groups BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim and NewJeans, while SM Entertainment has signed groups Exo, NCT, Red Velvet and aespa.

HYBE will purchase shares held by Lee, who will end up with approximately 3.6% of SM Entertainments shares after the deal closes on March 6.

HYBE is also buying an additional 25% of SM Entertainment from individual shareholders at 120,000 won per share to acquire a total stake of 39.8%. That price is 22% higher than Thursday’s closing stock price of 98,500 won.

The offer was presented on Friday and will run until March 1.

I have always agreed with Lee Soo-mans vision in the metaverse, a multi-label system and eco-friendly campaigns, Bang Si-hyuk, Founder and President of HYBE, said in a statement. Press. Our goal is to take K-pop even higher in the global market using the expertise of HYBE.

SM Entertainment immediately objected to the decision in a statement joined by 25 company managers, including co-CEOs Lee Sung-su and Tak Young-jun.

We oppose any hostile mergers and acquisitions by outside forces, including HYBE, the statement read. We oppose the ownership of the company by a single shareholder or force, and we will do our best to establish a sound and transparent management structure and protect the rights of shareholders as much as possible.

Although a 40 percent stake would not give HYBE direct controlling rights, it would give HYBE significant influence over the direction of the company as a major shareholder.

The second largest shareholder after HYBE would be Kakao, which on Tuesday signed an agreement to buy 9.05% of SM Entertainment.

Kakao’s deal was immediately challenged by founder Lee, who argued the deal was illegal and filed a court injunction on Wednesday to stop it.

Insiders say HYBE had always been keen to buy SM Entertainment to secure its No. 1 spot in the K-pop race, but Lee ignored the option of selling the first major K-pop company to a late competitor until to the recent Kakao-SM agreement.

Prior to Kakaos’ investment, SM Entertainment announced last week that it would establish its first multi-label system to remove its reliance on Lee as SM Music’s chief music producer. SM Entertainment had also severed ties with Lees’ private company, Like Planning, which collected up to 6% of SM’s annual revenue as production fees.

Lee was to take 6% of music revenue as a royalty through 2092, even after the contract ended on Dec. 31, 2022, according to Align Partners Capital Management, 1.1% owner of SM Entertainment which triggered The latest redesign of SM.

Lee lost this royalty as part of the deal with HYBE as a symbol of SM Entertainment’s passion for restructuring, according to HYBE.

Kakao did not reveal whether he plans to buy more stakes in SM Entertainment. The tech company only revealed that it would use both the company’s intellectual properties and technical expertise and talk more details in the future, during a conference call on Friday.

Much of SM Entertainment’s future will be decided when the company holds its shareholders’ meeting next month. The terms of the current board members will expire in March and the company will appoint three additional outside directors, as promised last month.

SM Entertainment shares jumped 16.6% to close at 114,800 won on Friday, while Kakao and HYBE shares fell 4.9% and 0.5% each to close at 67,400 won and 197 800 won.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]