Entertainment
SM Entertainment Offers To Trigger Property Drama
Will NCT team up with BTS or Monsta X? K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment faces an uncertain future.
The agency’s founder, Lee Soo-man, wants to sell to rival agency HYBE, but SM Entertainment’s board is against it. The board wants to team up with Kakao, but Lee goes to court to stop a deal with the tech giant.
HYBE announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Lee to acquire a 14.8% stake in SM Entertainment for 422.8 billion won ($334 million) to become the entertainment agency’s largest shareholder.
HYBE is home to K-pop groups BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim and NewJeans, while SM Entertainment has signed groups Exo, NCT, Red Velvet and aespa.
HYBE will purchase shares held by Lee, who will end up with approximately 3.6% of SM Entertainments shares after the deal closes on March 6.
HYBE is also buying an additional 25% of SM Entertainment from individual shareholders at 120,000 won per share to acquire a total stake of 39.8%. That price is 22% higher than Thursday’s closing stock price of 98,500 won.
The offer was presented on Friday and will run until March 1.
I have always agreed with Lee Soo-mans vision in the metaverse, a multi-label system and eco-friendly campaigns, Bang Si-hyuk, Founder and President of HYBE, said in a statement. Press. Our goal is to take K-pop even higher in the global market using the expertise of HYBE.
SM Entertainment immediately objected to the decision in a statement joined by 25 company managers, including co-CEOs Lee Sung-su and Tak Young-jun.
We oppose any hostile mergers and acquisitions by outside forces, including HYBE, the statement read. We oppose the ownership of the company by a single shareholder or force, and we will do our best to establish a sound and transparent management structure and protect the rights of shareholders as much as possible.
Although a 40 percent stake would not give HYBE direct controlling rights, it would give HYBE significant influence over the direction of the company as a major shareholder.
The second largest shareholder after HYBE would be Kakao, which on Tuesday signed an agreement to buy 9.05% of SM Entertainment.
Kakao’s deal was immediately challenged by founder Lee, who argued the deal was illegal and filed a court injunction on Wednesday to stop it.
Insiders say HYBE had always been keen to buy SM Entertainment to secure its No. 1 spot in the K-pop race, but Lee ignored the option of selling the first major K-pop company to a late competitor until to the recent Kakao-SM agreement.
Prior to Kakaos’ investment, SM Entertainment announced last week that it would establish its first multi-label system to remove its reliance on Lee as SM Music’s chief music producer. SM Entertainment had also severed ties with Lees’ private company, Like Planning, which collected up to 6% of SM’s annual revenue as production fees.
Lee was to take 6% of music revenue as a royalty through 2092, even after the contract ended on Dec. 31, 2022, according to Align Partners Capital Management, 1.1% owner of SM Entertainment which triggered The latest redesign of SM.
Lee lost this royalty as part of the deal with HYBE as a symbol of SM Entertainment’s passion for restructuring, according to HYBE.
Kakao did not reveal whether he plans to buy more stakes in SM Entertainment. The tech company only revealed that it would use both the company’s intellectual properties and technical expertise and talk more details in the future, during a conference call on Friday.
Much of SM Entertainment’s future will be decided when the company holds its shareholders’ meeting next month. The terms of the current board members will expire in March and the company will appoint three additional outside directors, as promised last month.
SM Entertainment shares jumped 16.6% to close at 114,800 won on Friday, while Kakao and HYBE shares fell 4.9% and 0.5% each to close at 67,400 won and 197 800 won.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
|
Sources
2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2023/02/10/business/industry/Korea-Kpop-HYBE/20230210173436048.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SM Entertainment Offers To Trigger Property Drama
- Court extends Imran Khan’s bail until February 27
- Buzz Classic Saturday Times Rescheduled – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Anger over earthquake response challenges Erdogan ahead of election
- Actor Daryl McCormack: I crave to be connected to people and sometimes I don’t read the play | life and style
- UK economy sputtering and narrowly avoiding recession.
- Pete Doherty rubs shoulders with his wife Katia de Vidas at the Céline men’s show in Paris
- Mpox is boiling south of the border
- ebooks, audiobooks and more for libraries and schools
- CNN investigates whether your school is equipped to save a life
- Effect of exercise on quality of life in an academic setting
- US Exempts Syria Earthquake Aid From Sanctions | Earthquake news