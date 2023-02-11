Entertainment
Bollywood actresses are following the corset trend
Last update: February 11, 2023, 09:52 IST
Originally created to accentuate the female silhouette, corsets are modernized today by designers. (Image: Instagram)
It’s no surprise to find many Bollywood fashionistas experimenting with corsets and obsessing over them while giving them a unique twist. Here are some actors who inspired us with their OOTDs
Corsets have already made a glamorous comeback in the fashion industry, and we’re simply obsessed with them. We must have seen celebrities follow this trend in the form of tops, dresses and dresses frequently. Corsets were originally designed to enhance a woman’s physique, and now designers are giving corsets a modern twist. It is no longer considered a support garment, but rather a garment to enhance your fashion statement.
It is therefore not surprising to see many Bollywood fashionistas obsessing and experimenting with corsets, while giving them a refreshing twist. Corsets can be worn with almost any outfit, including cigarette pants, skirts, and lehengas, to make you stand out from the crowd. They give a slimmer and more toned appearance, and people can style them with any outfit.
If you’re looking for ways to make a modern statement with corsets, here are some actresses who gave us fashion goals with their OOTDs.
Starting with the very first one which will give you a big boss vibe. This all-black ensemble by Janhvi Kapoors included a black corset, blazer and pants. She wore brown lipstick, matching eyeshadow and lots of mascara. She accessorized with just a few gold rings and earrings to complete the look. If you too are bored with your usual trouser sets, try adding these types of corsets for your next formal encounters.
Another trending look on social media is that of Kiara Advani from Koffee With Karan. The actress looked like an absolute diva in her figure-hugging white corset dress. She flaunted her goal-worthy body and made us all gaga over her. To all of our readers, who are looking for their Valentine’s Cup, your search ends here.
Alaya F was recently dressed in a metallic flared corset dress with a plunging neckline and a black belt. She accessorized with silver heels, waves in her hair and natural makeup. Overall the look was absolutely stunning.
To be sporty or to be sexy? Well, we want both and Kriti Sanon shows us that it’s simple to achieve. The actress rocked this mini corset dress in baby blue. By killing it in the most comfortable way, you can also set yourself major fashion goals.
Tara Sutaria has repeatedly impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense. She stole the show on social media by pairing a red corset, matching miniskirt and pointy toe heels. She accessorized with silver jewelry including tassel earrings, a ring and a bracelet.
