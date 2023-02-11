HYBE Takes Stake in SM Entertainment





HYPER, the management company behind popular boy group BTS, will become SM Entertainment’s largest shareholder. Although it aims to expand internationally, the move solidifies HYBE’s leadership in the South Korean music industry, where it is already the dominant player. The deal was disclosed by South Korea’s two major entertainment companies on Friday, with HYBE set to pay 422.8 billion Korean won ($334.5 million) to acquire a 14.8% stake in SM Entertainment. Legendary music producer Lee Soo-man, considered in South Korea as “the godfather of K-pop”, founded SM. The company is renowned for representing popular artists such as Girls’ Generation, EXO, BoA, and NCT 127. Investors were buoyed by the news that the two companies were joining forces. On Friday, SM Entertainment stock jumped 16% in Seoul. HYBE stock price initially rose 3% before losing ground and closing 1.5%. HYBE represents BTS and well-known groups like NewJeans, Tomorrow x Together and Seventeen. However, her headliner is now on hiatus. Late last year, BTS members in South Korea began their military service, and the whole group is expected to reunite around 2025. HYBE is now focusing on something else. This acquisition represents a major step for HYBE in integrating the global expertise of both companies to become a game changer in the global music industry, the companysaid in a statement. To increase its global presence, HYBE has started to take action. He revealed another big buy on Thursday, saying he would buy the owner of Quality Control, a hip-hop label home to well-known artists like Migos and Lil Yachty. According to Sunhwa Lee, Internet and Entertainment Analyst at KB Securities, the transaction will help HYBE establish a stronger position in the US music industry. She said the company’s broader goals are “to push the boundaries of K-pop and produce new global artists in other genres” in a report released Thursday. According to HYBE President, Bang Si-Hyuk, this partnership is an essential part of our growth plan to innovate the entertainment industry through a diverse portfolio. We will work together to continue adding hip-hop depth to the global music industry. HYBE shocks the music industry with landmark deals The two announced deals, according to Bernie Cho, a Seoul-based music industry entrepreneur, were unlike anything he had ever seen. In the history of the K-pop industry, this “may be the biggest punch I’ve ever seen or heard,” according to Cho, president of DFSB Kollective, a music artist and service company. label. According to him, the deals could put HYBE on a par with the “big three” major record labels, Sony (SNE), Universal and Warner Music. HYBE, in its post-BTS phase, has stunned and surprised fans and financial analysts with some really smart and really savvy huge deals, he added. You can also check out other K Pop news here: In 2019, BTS was responsible for up to 90% of revenue from the management company, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. Analysts feared that the company, later known as HYBE, was too dependent on the group. But since then, HYBE’s customer base has grown. Other international stars have been added to its roster in recent years, such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, all of whom are managed by a team from HYBE’s US division. The Big Machine Label Group, a subsidiary that manages some of the biggest names in country music, including Sheryl Crowe, Rascal Flatts and Tim McGrawalso has a partnership with the South Korean company. HYBE is no longer a K-pop juggernaut. The K has now gone quiet, Cho said. “They became a titan of pop music.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leedaily.com/2023/02/10/hybe-is-buying-a-stake-in-sm-entertainment/

