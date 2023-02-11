6 Bollywood Movies Centered On Socially Taboo Subjects





Bollywood is widely known for its flashy films with colorful, synchronized dance sequences and ultra-moving scenes between the protagonists. But every once in a while, there’s a movie centered around a socially taboo subject that starts an awkward, uncomfortable, but important conversation. Here is a list of 6 such films that shed light on topics considered taboo by our society. Kya Kehna (2000) – This star of Priety Zinta and Saif Ali Khan is well known to those 90s kids who spent 3 extremely uncomfortable hours watching it with their parents at the theatre. Focused on premarital sex and teenage pregnancy, Kya Kehna was way ahead of its time and aimed to start a parent-guided conversation with budding young adults. But maybe it didn’t have the effect the makers wanted it to have, as most families struggled to watch the entire film. Plenty of points to try, though. The Big Player (1979) – This classic Amitabh Bachchan film portrays him in dual roles and is not to be missed. Made at a time when gambling was super taboo, The Great Gambler was a mega-budget production shot extensively across Europe. The subject of gambling and casinos was risky, but Bachchan (in his heyday) made it work. Although some would argue that this film is no longer taboo, with the growing interest in sports betting and online casino game during the last years. Padman (2018) – Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, Pad Man is a film based on the incredible true story of Muruganantham Arunachalam, who set out to create a cheap sanitary napkin and succeeded. In a country like ours where talking about women’s menstrual cycles is extremely taboo, this remains a brave film that deserves far more credit than it has gotten so far. Dear Zindagi (2016) – In India, there is a lot of stigma attached to mental health problems. Alia Bhatts Cher Zindagi tries to shed light on the effects of depression, anxiety and self-hatred. The film does a great job of conveying the message that there’s nothing to be ashamed of if you’re battling mental health issues, and shows how important the support of family and friends is. Despite some really uncomfortable scenes, Dear Zindagi is a must on our list. A Girl Who Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together for the first time playing a father-daughter couple on screen. The story of a shy and quiet girl who tries to come out of the closet after falling in love but finds her family’s support lacking is extremely moving. The character battles of the fathers deep homophobia in order to accompany his child in his happiness. The film also forces its audience to come to terms with their homophobia, but that may not have been so effective. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) – This movie is a fun starring Ayushman Khurrana based on another taboo subject which is a fairly common issue, but our society refuses to talk about it openly and attaches a ton of stigma to it, erectile dysfunction. This film pushes the message that the ability (or inability) of the main characters to perform in the bedroom does not make him less of a man and in no way affects his wife’s feelings towards him. All notes for creativity.

