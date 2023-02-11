No Super Bowl interview for Biden, says White House official | Professional tennis





NEW YORK (AP) The on-and-off Super Bowl interview between President Joe Biden and a Fox Corp. seems to be interrupted again. A White House official said Friday night that it was incorrect to say the interview had been postponed, contradicting a Fox Corp spokesperson. who had stated earlier in the day that this was happening. The statement seemed to signal the final end to a ping-pong saga over whether Biden would sit down with Fox interviewers ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Presidents traditionally give an interview to the network that airs the football game in this case, Fox. However, this year the negotiations failed. The back-and-forth began Friday with a tweet from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The president looked forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union and critical issues impacting the daily lives of black Americans, she wrote. We have been informed that Fox Corp. requested the cancellation of the interview. Fox Soul premiered in 2020 and is aimed at black viewers. Hours later, a spokesperson for Fox Corp. issued a contradictory statement. After the White House contacted Fox Soul on Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion,” the spokesperson said. “Fox Soul is looking forward to interviewing the President for the Super Bowl on Sunday. The spokesperson added that interviewers Vivica A. Fox, the actress and host of Cocktails with Queens, and sports commentator Mike Hill arrived in Washington after flying in from Los Angeles. But the White House statement later Friday added another twist. As we said earlier, we had set up an interview with FOX Sports host Mike Hill and Vivica A. Fox with the president before the Super Bowl and Fox Corp. had the interview cancelled,” the statement read. “Fox has since released a statement that the interview has been postponed, which is inaccurate. In 2021, Biden spoke with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell before the game, and last year he spoke with NBC News’ Lester Holt. Hit! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the list subscription. Error! There was an error processing your request.

