Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan compares upcoming film with Formula E, calls it ‘Shehzada of Racing’ | Automotive News

Kartik Aaryan is the current heart of the nation, currently reigning supreme at the box office after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which became Bollywood’s first blockbuster and biggest post-pandemic opener. Shehzada boasts of action and drama just like Formula E, which audiences eagerly await will be able to witness India’s first-ever Formula E race, the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix 2023, ahead of the release of the movie Shehzada on 17 FEBRUARY.

Kartik couldn’t hold back and said: “Formula E is the Shehzada of electric car racing.” The creators of Shehzada said: “Formula E is the future of motorsport or, to be precise, the Shehzada of racing. We are delighted to partner with Formula E and ensure that our audience attends the action and drama of racing and film.”

Aarti Dabas, Media Director, Formula E, added: “Kartik is a hugely popular talent in Bollywood and I know Shehzada will be another huge hit when it hits cinema screens next Friday. associate with Shehzada and welcome the film’s lead actor, Kartik as a Formula E fan and adores his portrayal of Formula E as the prince of racing.

Starting this season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, drivers will compete with the all-new GEN3 racing car. The GEN3 represents a huge leap forward in technology development and innovation, with FIA and Formula E engineers pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle development, making it the fastest electric racing car, the lightest, most powerful and most efficient in the world ever built.

