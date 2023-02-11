Austin Butler could be the first man born in the 1990s to win an Oscar for acting

Age is just a number and it’s a sign that we’re all getting very, very old because we might actually have our first male Oscar winner, born in the 1990s this year.

No man who entered this world in the 90s has yet won an Oscar in either acting category. There are three currently in the running, two in Best Actor — Austin Butler (“Elvis”), born in 1991, and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), who was born in 1996 – and a Best Supporting Actor, Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), who was born in 1992. But it’s Butler who has the best shot at winning the gold as he’s locked in a three-way battle with Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Colin Farrel (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) for the award. Butler, who previously won the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actor for his turn as Elvis Presley, sits in second place between Fraser, 54, and Farrell, 46. ” Live ” Bill Nighy, 73, is fourth, and the only candidate Mescal is fifth. (Keoghan is third in the supporting cast rating, behind favorite Ke Huy Quan of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and his own co-star Brendan Gleeson.)

Butler and Mescal are just the second and third men born in the 1990s to win Best Actor nominations. The first was Timothée Chalamet, who was 22 when he was shortlisted for “Call Me By Your Name” in 2017. There have been five in Best Supporting Actor, including Keoghan. It shouldn’t shock you to learn that there were more women born in the 1990s — 12 — who were nominated in both acting categories. As in the industry itself, actresses tend to find Oscar success early in their careers, while men often snare their meatiest — and Oscar — roles around middle age. The 10 youngest Best Actress winners were all in their twenties – the youngest was 21 at the time Marlee Mattin (1986 “Children of a Lesser God”) – and the youngest Best Actor champion was Adrian Brody (2002 “The Pianist”), who was three weeks shy of his 30th birthday when he pulled off this upset. (Timothy Huttonof course, is the youngest male acting champion overall, winning Best Supporting Actor for 1980s “Ordinary People” at the age of 20.)

While Chalamet was an adult when he shattered the glass ceiling for 1990s men with his Best Actor nomination, the first ’90s kid to receive a nomination was a woman under 18. “Whale Rider” (2004) Nominated for Best Actress Keisha Hughes Castle was 13 years old and held the record for the youngest nominee in the category until the age of 9 Quvenzhane Wallis (2012’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) broke it (Wallis is the first and still the only person born in the 2000s to get an acting offer). Abigail Breslin (10) and Saoirse Ronan (13) quickly followed with Best Supporting Actress bids for “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “Atonement” (2007), respectively. Ronan is one of three 90s women to have received multiple nominations, something no 90s man has yet achieved. Her and Jennifer Lawrence are four times nominated, while Margot Robbie has two nominations to his credit. Lawrence was the first artist born in the 90s to win an Oscar, winning best actress for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012) at the age of 22, becoming the second-youngest champion in the category. Last year, almost a decade later, Ariana DeBose became the second when, at age 31, she nabbed Best Supporting Actress honors for “West Side Story.”

Will Butler make two in a row for 90s kids and a first for 90s men? Although he has many factors working in his favor – transformative role, playing an icon, starring in an eight-time popular and Best Money-Making Picture nominee – one arguments against him throughout the season has been that he’s too young and the Oscars don’t like young men. Except Butler isn’t even the youngest Best Actor nominee anymore, thanks to Mescal, who turned 27 on Feb. 2. at all), but the 30s aren’t a barrier in Best Actor like the 20s are. Understood Marlon Brando (30 years, “On the waterfront” from 1954), Nicholas Cage (32 years old, “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1995), Daniel Day Lewis (32 years old, “My left foot” from 1989) and Eddie Redmayne (33, 2014 “The Theory of Everything”). Butler would be the fifth-youngest winner, fending off Cage.

Even if Butler doesn’t make it next month, it’s only a matter of time before JLaw and DeBose have more company in the men’s and women’s winner’s circle as 90s babies enter their 30s. and grow old in a great place for the Oscars. And then we’ll crumble to dust as we try to determine who will be the first baby of the 2000s to win.

