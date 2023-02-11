Hirshhorn partners with MTV Entertainment Studios for a television series about artists and artistic creation

The Smithsonians Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has confirmed launch dates for The Exhibition: In Search of the Next Great Artista docuseries about making art produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and PB&J TV + Docs. The Exhibition: In Search of the Next Great Artist premieres Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV after RuPauls Drag Race; Smithsonian Channel will rebroadcast it on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The series will use #TheExhibit.

The non-fiction program features seven emerging American artists selected in consultation with Hirshhorn’s curators following a national search. Over the course of the series, the diverse group: Jamaal Barber (Atlanta), Frank Buffalo Hyde (Northfield, Minnesota), Misha Kahn (Brooklyn, New York), Clare Kambhu (Queens, New York), Baseera Khan (Brooklyn, New York ) York), Jillian Mayer (Miami) and Jennifer Warren (Chicago) create commissions inspired by social themes reflected in the collection’s works by modern and contemporary artists, including Laurie Anderson, Mark Bradford, the Guerilla Girls, Barbara Kruger , Yayoi Kusama, Kent Monkman, Nam June Paik, Horace Pippin and Alma Thomas.

The Exhibition: In Search of the Next Great Artist exemplifies the Hirshhorns’ radical accessibility to modern and contemporary art, said museum director Melissa Chiu. The Hirshhorn is free for everyone, but many people can’t make it to Washington, D.C. This series will introduce audiences everywhere to artistic creation, highlighting the importance of artists in society and energizing Hirshhorns’ art-for-all mission.

As lead judge, Chiu consults with a rotating panel of art world experts to assess the originality and execution of artists’ works to identify the most successful responses. The series culminates with an artist receiving an invitation to exhibit an original work at the Hirshhorn and a cash prize provided by the network. Judges include artists Adam Pendleton and Abigail DeVille, critic Kenny Schachter, sociologist Sarah Thornton, arts educator Sammy Hoi, digital art strategist JiaJia Fei, and Hirshhorn administrator and art collector Keith Rivers. The series is hosted by MTV News Dometi Pongo.

About the Hirshhorn Collection

The Hirshhorns permanent collection includes leading artists from the late 19th century to the present day and includes paintings, sculptures, photographs, multimedia installations, works on paper and works in new media. The Hirshhorn has one of the most comprehensive collections of modern sculpture in the world, with many examples displayed both inside and in the sculpture garden.

An active global acquisitions program continually adds works to the Hirshhorn collection in all media, with an emphasis on new works and the work of artists exhibiting and collaborating with the museum. Artists such as Ai Weiwei, Mark Bradford, David Hammons, Mona Hatoum, Robert Irwin, Yoko Ono, Raphael Montaez Ortiz, Susan Philipsz, Adrian Piper, Gerhard Richter, Doris Salcedo and Rachel Whiteread are represented by major works. Global modernism is also a collection focus, and recent additions include works by Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, Natsuyuki Nakanishi and Park Seo-bo. Among the African American artists who have recently entered the collection are Charles Gaines, Arthur Jafa, Jennie C. Jones, Senga Nengudi, Sondra Perry and Henry Taylor.

About the Hirshhorn

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden is the national museum of modern and contemporary art and a leading voice for 21st century art and culture. Part of the Smithsonian, the Hirshhorn is prominently located on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Its holdings encompass one of the largest collections of post-war art programs of our time. The museum and its outdoor sculpture garden are open every day (except December 25), from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit hirshhorn.si.edu. Follow the museum on Facebook, instagram, Twitter And Youtube.

About Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the world’s leading media entities that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land and its studio arm which produces acclaimed series and films as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

About PB&J TV + Docs

Founded in 2004 by Patty Ivins, PB&J TV + Docs is an award-winning media company. PB&J TV + Docs’ work shines a light on untold stories and amplifies creative voices that others have overlooked. For nearly 20 years, the company has created hundreds of hours of innovative television series across all non-fiction categories for top broadcasters such as MTV, NBC, FOX, Showtime, OWN, A&E, CMT and Lifetime, including Understood Growing up is a brake And Hungry among others. In addition to television, PB&J TV + Docs is dedicated to creating high-impact, culturally relevant documentaries about racism, sexual violence and femininity that have premiered at film festivals around the world. Recent film and television projects are feature-length documentaries Deconstruct Karen on iTunes and MTV and the Smithsonian Channels The Exhibition: In Search of the Next Great Artist.

About the artists

Through an ongoing inquiry into self and identity, Jamaal Barber (b. 1980, Richmond, Virginia) is an artist, printmaker, and educator whose mixed media practice examines the ways in which social issues, culture, and identity can overlap with blackness. His works have been exhibited at Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Virginia; Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama; Blue Spiral Gallery, Asheville, North Carolina; Young Harris College, Young Harris, Georgia; Mint Gallery, Atlanta; Steffen Thomas Museum, Madison, Georgia; and the Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Norwalk, Connecticut. He earned an MFA in printmaking from Georgia State University in 2021, where he also completed an MFA thesis exhibition titled Fullness. He is currently a guest lecturer at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design in Atlanta.

Frank Buffalo Hyde (born 1974 in Santa Fe, New Mexico) is an Onondaga/Niimipuu (Nez Percé) artist whose paintings examine and elevate an image of contemporary Native life through a vibrant pop sensibility and an uncompromising satirical eye . His work has been exhibited in museums including the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Santa Fe; the CM Russell Museum, Great Falls, Montana; and the Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa, Oklahoma. His work is in the public collections of the Smithsonians National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, DC; Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts; Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, New York; Iroquois Museum, Cobleskill, New York; Longyear Museum at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York; and the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe. Hyde lives and works in Northfield, Minnesota.

Misha Kahn (b. 1989 in Duluth, Minnesota) is a New York-based artist and designer who works at the intersection of design and sculpture. She is best known for creating whimsical and playful objects made from a variety of materials and processes. He has had exhibitions at Museum Villa Stuck, Munich (2022); Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Museum of Arts and Design, New York; Pizzuti Collection, Columbus, Ohio; and the Museum of Craft and Design in San Francisco. His work is in the collections of museums such as the Corning Museum of Glass in New York; Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and Speed ​​Art Museum, Louisville, Kentucky.

Baseera Khan (b. 1980; Denton, Texas) is a New York-based performance, sculpture and installation artist whose work explores materials and their economies, and the effects of these relationships on work, family structures , religion and spiritual well-being. They organized a personal exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York, in 202122; other institutional exhibits include Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, Ohio; New Orleans Art Museum, Louisiana; Sculpture Center, Queens, New York; and Aspen Art Museum, Aspen, Colorado. Khan’s performance work has premiered at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York, and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Their work is in the public collections of the Solomon R. Guggenheim, New York City; the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; The Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

New York-based artist and art educator, Clare Kambhu (b. 1988, New York) creates paintings that draw attention to everyday, often overlooked objects, with a recent focus on how these objects could reveal the potential of humanity to break the constraints of educational institutions. His work has been exhibited at the Bronx Museum, New York; Katonah Museum of Art, Westchester, New York; Artspace, New Haven, Connecticut; and A-Museum of Quickroots/Un-Museo de Raices Movedizas, Governors Island, New York, among others. She has received scholarships from apexart, New York and the Bronx Museum. Kambhu earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art, a Masters in Art Education from New York University, and a Masters of Fine Arts from Yale University School of Art.

Working through video, sculpture, photography, performance, web-based experiments and installation, Jillian Mayer (b. 1984; Miami) is a Miami-based artist whose practice explores the intersection of technology and human existence, especially how people participate in a digital environment. the landscape reshapes their physical experiences. His art has been featured in international exhibitions at institutions such as the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha, Nebraska; Perez Museum of Art, Miami; MoMA PS1, Queens, New York; Kunsthal Aarhus, Denmark; and the Museum of Fine Arts in Leipzig, Germany, as well as screened at the Sundance Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival, New York Film Festival and South by Southwest Film Festival. His work is in the collections of the Perez Art Museum and the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, Miami, among others. Mayer received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida International University in Miami.

Jennifer Warren (b. 1988, Cleveland) is a Chicago-based oil painter whose work explores themes around nature, beauty, and the black body. Largely self-taught, her practice reflects her passion for incorporating new ideas and techniques that seek to convey lived black experience through everyday intimate and meditative moments. Warren’s work has been exhibited at the Martin Gallery, Chicago; the Sidney Larson Gallery, Columbia, Missouri; and in the Saatchi Art Virtual exhibition. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Business and a Minor in Visual Arts from Eckerd College and completed a painting and drawing program at the Leo Marchutz School of Painting and Drawing in France. She lives and works in Chicago.

