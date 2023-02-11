Man charged over former child actor’s death in Danforth hit-and-run





A 24-year-old man has been charged with a hit and run in east Toronto over the weekend that resulted in the death of a former child actor. Toronto police announced Friday that a suspect, identified as Ryan Andrews, has been charged in the death of 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year. Mullally was hit by an SUV while walking on the sidewalk in the Danforth and Cedarvale avenues area shortly before 4 a.m. on February 5. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV fled. Police said Andrews was arrested on Wednesday and is due in court next week. According to police, prior to the collision, Mullally was drinking at an establishment while the suspect was outside conversing with a group. The circumstances that led Mullally to be struck are unknown. Witnesses told CP24 that there had been some sort of altercation between a group of young adults and that there had been shouting. “There was an argument, which resulted in the man getting into his car and deliberately driving [his vehicle] in the crowd of young adults. They were able to get away,” Natasha Bilak, who witnessed the incident, said last Sunday. She said the driver then turned around on Danforth Avenue and drove towards the group a second time. “He had seen a gap and basically jumped onto the sidewalk [in his vehicle] and hit the only man,” Bilak said. Meanwhile, video obtained by CTV News Toronto earlier this week appears to show the moments before Mullally was struck. In the video, a driver appears to follow a group as they leave the Rusty Nail Pub. The driver stops the car before stepping onto the sidewalk and speeding into the group of pedestrians. The driver takes off but appears to return to the crime scene later in the video. Mullaly was in his second year at Metropolitan University of Toronto studying business law. “He was very bright, he had musical talent, he was generous and kind and extremely protective of those he loved,” his father Guy said in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Monday. In 2011 Mullally starred in ‘Amy George’ which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The filmmakers said they were shocked and devastated by the death of the former actor. – with files by Joanna Lavoie and Phil Tsekouras

