SRK manager Pooja Dadlani’s salary is the talk of the town





Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the hit of ‘Pathaan’, has been making headlines since the final months of 2022. From the expensive watch he wears to his manager’s salary, fans are curious about all about King Khan. King Khan was recently featured in the list of the richest actors in the world. As the old saying goes, behind every successful man there is the hand of the powerful woman, but as SRK is gifted himself, there is no doubt that his manager has a big role in his life. SRK’s manager is Pooja Dadlani and now she’s caught eyeballs after moving into her new home. SRK fans are asking about his salary and net worth. Pooja Dadlani recently flaunted her newly remodeled home on Instagram. Right after he shared the photo, SRK fans started asking about his salary. Pooja Dadlani seems to be happy after moving into her new home and why not? She should be proud because it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to buy a house in Mumbai. Share a photo of their new home on instagram, Pooja Dadlani wrote, Stepping into my new home to new dreams to create warmth and happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a home designed by none other than Gauri Khan my family. She turned my house into a home… Moments after Pooja posted the photo of her new home, fans started to react and most of them asked how much salary she was getting from SRK. A user wrote: The more the client earns, the more the manager earns and SRK earns a lot!!. Another user wrote, Shah Rukh Khan se Salary le kar wapas Gauri Khan ko de diye..Ghar ka Paisa ghar me hi reh gaya….Wahhh. Another fan wrote: She also became very close with SRK and Gauri. In addition, she accompanies SRK on almost all of his trips. Their children are also friends as far as I know. The house could also be a gift, who knows. Pooja Dadlani’s new house is designed by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan. Sharing photos of her husband’s manager’s new home, Gauri wrote, “Added coziness and charm in weeks to turn a house into a home. “She added the hashtag #gaurikhandesign to her post. In the comments section of his wife Gauri Khan’s post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It’s the warmth and heart you put into your designs. Masha’Allah. » SRK’s family is said to be very close to Pooja Dadlani and recently SRK and his son Aryan Khan were also spotted visiting Pooja’s new home. Many celebrities also reacted with congratulatory messages to the photos shared by Gauri and Pooja. Pooja Dadlani Annual Earnings With her expertise in managing Shah Rukh Khan, one of India’s biggest superstars, Pooja Dadlani has established herself as a leading figure in the field of celebrity management. She is one of the most sought after managers in the industry and according to a report by MensXP, her annual earnings stand at around Rs 7-9cr. His net worth is said to be over Rs 50cr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/srks-manager-pooja-dadlanis-salary-becomes-talk-of-town-2524214/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos