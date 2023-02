Bollywood divas who looked stunning wearing traditional red lehenga at their wedding

Publication date: February 11, 2023 Author: Ayushee Joshi The color red signifies Hindu religious beliefs and is also considered shubh for brides to wear a red saree, ghagra or lehenga-cholis for prosperity in their new life. While many Bollywood brides have gone pastel during their wedding season, with Alia Bhatt’s hand-dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work by Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharmas’ pink lehenga, the soft pink Chikankari lehenga set from Athiya Shettys, and many others, some have kept it simply traditional, looking stunning. Deepika Padukone Deepika totally looked like a gorgeous bride, opting for a red Sabyasachi outfit with heavily embroidered lehenga and matching dupatta with Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava embroidered on it. The Piku actress chose heavy kundan jewelry with maang tikka and nath, along with red chooda and kalire. Katrina Kaif With a dream wedding, Katrina Kaif wore a classic Sabysachi red bridal handwoven silk lehenga with velvet embroidered zardozi trims. The actress wore a heavy gold choker with uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls, matching jhumka earrings, double matha patti, traditional nath and bespoke Kaliras. Yami Gautam Badlapur actress Yami Gautam wore her mother’s classic red bridal outfit. Yes, you read correctly. Featured in gold throughout, the traditional silk saree complimented her floral blouse, with a matching red dupatta donated by her maternal grandmother. Bridal jewelry included a royal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalirae decorated with cowries and coconuts. The actress also included the traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath. Sonam Kapoor The actress has always made headlines for her unparalleled fashion sense. Instead of going bold and choosing something eccentric for her wedding, Sonam wore a red and gold embroidered bridal lehenga which was created using the kalabattu technique with real gold and silver threads, surrounding a lotus pattern with a beautiful veil. The actress opted for a Rajputana aad necklace layered over a guttapusalu necklace, matching earrings and a multi-strand matha patti. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a bespoke sindoori red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi, topped with delicate hand-cut organza flowers, silk French bows, layers of yarn and shimmering rhinestones. For jewelry, she wore a diamond necklace, a red chooda, a haath phool, a mang tika diamond, and a matching nose ring. Patralekha Patralekhaa married actor Rajkumar Rao, wearing a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree and red dupatta as a veil, with a beautiful message written in Bengali along the border that read, Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam ( I return my sincere love to you). Her bridal jewelry included a stone-studded matha matti and heavy choker and earring set, gold kadhas and kundan bracelets.

