Arpita Khan to Hyderabad to Sid-Kiara to Jaisalmer





Mumbai: The entertainment industry, especially Bollywood, is known for its grand and extravagant weddings, from lavish destinations to grand ceremonies filled with star-studded guest lists. Known for their opulence, the nuptials of Bollywood’s biggest stars never fail to grab headlines. From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, let’s take a look at some of B-town’s most expensive weddings. 1. Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Instagram) Bollywood lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Various prominent personalities like Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor among others were present at this lavish event. Reports suggest that an arrangement of 100 dishes, 50 stalls and 500 waiters was made to serve the guests. It is also reported that Kiara and Sid shelled out around Rs 6 crore for over 3 days at Suryagarh Palace in Jaislmer. 2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Instagram) Rajasthan has become a hotspot for various expensive weddings as places like Udaipur and Jaisalmer are usually celebrated by the country’s elite class. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur was one of the biggest weddings of 2021. It cost around Rs 4 crore for the couple to organize the wedding ceremony and other related events in this luxury wellness center, according to multiple reports. 3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have chosen Italy as their wedding location. The couple married at Villa Del Balbianello in Italy. It is a lakeside mansion and is popular and expensive as it is featured in Star Wars and James Bond films. Konkani’s wedding took place on November 14 and around 40 people were invited to attend the event. The couple had booked 75 rooms at the resort and according to reports, it cost them around Rs 2,475,000 as the room rate per night was Rs 33,000 and above. For a week they paid around Rs 17,325,000. They had also spent around Rs 1 crore on security. 4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Actress Anushka Sharma married top cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017 in a grand private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. It is one of the most expensive weddings as it cost the couple almost Rs 100 crore. After the wedding, they held two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai upon their return to India. 5. Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan married Ayush Sharma at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Marriage is one of the most extravagant. According to reports, the palace-turned-hotel costs around Rs 1 crore per day. To ensure there are no door-breakers or uninvited guests, Salman Khan has booked the entire hotel for two days.

