Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo dies at 34





Cody Longo, actor and musician known for his roles in days of our lives And Hollywood Heights, is dead. He was 34 years old. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report from TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after becoming concerned for his well-being, according to the report. In a statement given to EW, Stephanie said: “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are broken and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best dad. We will always and forever miss you and we will love you. ‘will love.’ Born March 4, 1987 in Denver, Colorado, Longo began his career on stage before moving into television and film. His early screen roles include video Hip Hop Kidz: It’s a Beautiful Thing and the music video for Jojo’s 2006 hit “How to Touch a Girl”. He then played Dave in the 2008 film The ball does not lie. MAKE IT OR BREAK IT – ‘California Girls’ – Kaylie’s popularity continues to grow when she and Nicky are invited to Los Angeles for a pool party complete with limos and a private jet! The girls get a taste of celebrity life, flashes and all when Emily and Payson are also invited to accompany them, while Lauren blackmails Nicky into being her date. Nicky’s dad helps Payson get an appointment with one of the best back doctors in the world, conveniently located in UCLA. Will Payson be able to compete again or will her dreams be shattered in “California Girls,” an all-new episode of “Make It or Break It,” premiering on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family on Monday, January 18 2010 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images) CODY LONGO Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Cody Longo in “Make It or Break It” Longo’s first TV role came in 2009, in an episode of AVERAGE. From there it appeared in Three Rivers and six episodes of Hit or miss as Nicky Russo from 2009 to 2010, before starring as teen idol Eddie Duran on Nick at Nite’s hollywood heights for 78 episodes. Daytime TV fans will recognize him as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain from eight soap opera episodes. days of our lives. Longo also had other notable television appearances on CSI: NY, CSI, Nashville, The Catch, Secrets and Lies, and more. On the cinema side, he had roles in Fame, High school, 3D piranhas, The silent thief, Bring it on: fight till the endFor the love of money, The Last Movie Star, house of deathand more. Prior to his death, Longo was in production on Do you want to die in India? by writer-director David Moreton. The actor was to play the character of Lucky in the film. In addition to his wife, Longo leaves behind three young children. Related Content:

