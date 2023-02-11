Bollywood’s obsession with wearing pink on her big day





The wedding season is never to be taken lightly. Over time, wedding ceremonies continue to get grander, raising the stakes for future brides and their families. In all of this, the bridal ensemble is one of the most vital aspects for success, and Bollywood actors seem to nail it every time. Gone are the days when a heavy red dress was the only option available. Mainstream actors have started opting for a change of pace lately, with pink hues becoming absolute favorites. Here are 6 times Bollywood brides have changed the game with their outfits: mira rajput

Wednesday, July 7, 2015, Mira seems to have set the tone for mainstream weddings by offering dresses in different colors. Her pale pink lehenga that exuded royalty was designed by Anamika Khanna. Hair tied in a traditional bun, adorned with gypsophila, the young outsider left a lasting mark on the industry. Anouchka Sharma Who can forget the momentous occasion when cricketer Virat Kohli got married to band star Baaja Baaraat on December 11, 2017? Decked out in a pale pink lehenga that had silver-gold metallic thread, pearls and beads as part of its intricate embellishments, the actor was a sight to behold in Sabyasachi’s jaw-dropping play. Her overall look was complemented by handcrafted bridal jewelry featuring uncut syndicated diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls that were part of the designer’s Heritage Jewelry collection. Neha Dhupia

Opting for a more minimalist look, Neha embodied the ‘less is more’ ideology on May 10, 2018, in a pale pink Anita Dongre lehenga. Named Ainiti lehenga, the dress was made of a rich silk fabric made with age-old Rajasthani embroidery including gota patti, dori, zardozi and zari. A sheer dupatta accompanied the overall look, with mint green trim and tassel detailing. Katrina Kaif Katrina and Vicky Kaushal set the world on fire with the news of their wedding on December 9, 2021. Among her many looks was a pale pink tulle Sabyasachi saree which was also a tribute to the Telephone sessions the star’s mother’s British heritage. A trailing veil surrounded the actor to mimic the silhouette of a white wedding dress. The outfit was further adorned with hand cut flowers, semi-precious stones, crystals and embroidery. The set was accessorized with an uncut diamond choker that was detailed with pale Russian opals and emeralds. She also wore matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Athiya Shetty THE hero The star recently tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. For her wedding, Athiya Shetty donned a hand-woven pink Anamika Khanna lehenga, made of silk and adorned with zardozi and jaali. A silk organza dupatta completes her look. Kiara Advani While social media is still reeling from the images shared by Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra during their private wedding ceremony on February 7, 2023, designer Manish Malhotra continued to shed light on the Shershaah the star’s bridal look. Her pink ombre outfit with intricate embroidery left fans stunned, alongside Swarvoski crystal embellishments. The set is inspired by Roman architecture. As adornments, the bride was seen wearing ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds and Zambian emeralds. These gorgeous looks are sure to set the tone for many brides in Pakistan and India, paving the way for experimentation. While you can never go wrong with the classics, the photographs that have dominated social media from every wedding are mostly compelling to opt for new color palettes. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

