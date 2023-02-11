Bollywoods struggle with on-set injuries

Girish Shukla Updated: 7 hours ago Follow

Bollywood actors are known for their larger than life personalities and impressive performances on the big screen. However, this glamorous lifestyle often comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to shooting action-packed scenes and high-energy dance numbers. Despite the risks, Bollywood actors continue to perform at their best, even if it means picking up an injury or two. Here we take a closer look at some of the most unforgettable injuries suffered by Bollywood actors on set.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, known for his macho image, suffered an unexpected injury while filming ‘Singh is Bliing’. The cause of the injury was a hula hoop, which is not believed to be dangerous. However, this particular hula hoop was on fire, and when Akshay tried to jump through it, he injured himself. Despite the unusual reason for his injury, the actor’s fans should not be disappointed as he remains one of the most talented actors in Bollywood.

Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt injured her arm on International Yoga Day while filming for ‘Kapoor and Sons’. Yoga, known to be one of the best forms of physical exercise for improving health, ironically led to Bhatt’s injury. Nonetheless, she remains one of the best actresses in Bollywood and continues to captivate audiences with her performances.



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, known for his energetic and flamboyant personality, suffered a dislocated shoulder while filming ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Despite the painful injury, Singh approached the situation with his characteristic energy and even posted selfies from the operating room after his surgery. This display of confidence and bravery is what sets him apart as one of Bollywood’s most unique actors.

John Abraham



During the filming of the movie “Welcome Back”, John Abraham was injured on the set. During one scene, he was accidentally hit in the head instead of his shoulder. Although there were initial concerns about internal injuries, they were later ruled out. Nonetheless, Abraham’s dedication to his craft and his unwavering commitment to his roles make him a highly respected figure in the industry.



Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda broke several toes while filming ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’ in Kuala Lumpur. Acting as an MMA fighter, Hooda was performing a stunt when the stuntman failed to get down in time, which resulted in Hooda being injured. Instead of keeping the injury to himself, Hooda shared the news with his fans and even posted an x-ray image of his injury on Twitter.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor got injured while rehearsing a dance sequence for the movie ‘Baaghi’. This incident is a reminder of the hard work and dedication that goes into creating the spectacular song and dance numbers that characterize Bollywood films.



Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood industry legend and multiple award winner, injured his leg while filming Yash Raj’s film ‘Fan’ in Croatia. During a chase scene, he sprained his leg and injured his hamstring, highlighting the physical demands placed on actors in the pursuit of creating compelling cinematic experiences.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was injured during the filming of the film “Fitoor”. During a riding scene, she fell off the horse, reminding us of the risks inherent in performing tricky stunts and action sequences.

Farhan Aktar

While filming an action scene for a movie, Farhan Akhtar injured his elbow. Despite the pain, he was not allowed to take painkillers, leaving him no choice but to rely on ice packs to ease the discomfort.



Sonam Kapoor

While rehearsing a dance move for the movie “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, Sonam Kapoor injured herself due to the weight of her lehenga. She tripped under the heavy weight, which she was unable to carry, resulting in an injury.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was diagnosed with cervical disc prolapse while filming the movie ‘Tevar’. However, the problem started when he injured his back while filming for “Gunday.” Despite the injury, Kapoor continued to work on his next film, “Finding Fanny.” While filming for ‘Tevar’, his condition worsened, leading to the diagnosis of cervical disc.

Hrithik Roshan

During a shoot, Hrithik Roshan fell, resulting in a torn ligament. He took to Twitter to announce the injury, saying it would take a few weeks to heal, but he is determined to keep working despite it.

Amitabh Bachchan

One of the most significant injuries that Amitabh Bachchan faced was while filming the movie “Coolie.” The incident nearly cost him his life, but he recovered thanks to the prayers of his fans. Years later, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude and admitted that he will never be able to repay the debt of their prayers.