Friluftsliv: The discovery of Goshen Point at Beacon Island changed lives | News, Sports, Jobs
This is a scene during the 2006 archaeological dig at Beacon Island. Photo by Doug Wurtz.
To loosely translate from Norwegian to English:
fr = free, lufts = air’s, liv = life
The English equivalent = Outdoor Life
I didn’t know it at the time, but a stone artifact would change the direction of the next sixteen years of my life.
An article in the June 30, 2006 edition of the Minot Daily News was headlined “Archaeology team discovers remains of ancient bison.” The article immediately caught my attention. It was the last paragraph that set the new course. He read, “Those interested in participating in the excavations can contact (Fred) Sellet at…”
Dr. Fred Sellet was a Paris, France, archaeologist and principal investigator on the project. His main assistant was a woman from the University of Bonn, Germany. Other members of his team were graduate students from the University of Chicago, members of the PaleoCultural Research Group in Denver, and archaeologists from the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
In what can only be described as naivety, I made a phone call and volunteered for one of the nine days “dig.”
I arrived on the spot without knowing an artifact of an artichoke. An artifact, in archaeological terms, is any object made or modified by a human. The artichoke is a vegetable with an unpleasant taste.
It quickly became apparent that what I had ventured into was a world-class archaeological project. Archaeologists from all over the world had come to a place called Beacon Island, located northwest of New Town, to study an event that happened 12,000 years ago. This event involved the ancestor of the modern bison, the Bison antiquus, as well as an ancient people called PaleoIndians.
The summer of 2006 was hot. On the sixth day of this nine-day project, the thermometer peaked at 105 degrees. I was face down in an archaeological unit that measured one meter by one square meter. I had earned the right, after six days, to search my own little piece of Beacon Island. I was sunburned, stiff and sore, and wondered what this team of professionals was so attracted to.
About fifteen minutes after my moment of doubt, a University of Chicago graduate student immediately to my left discovered what was later identified as Goshen Point. This small projectile point was the one that knocked down a 3,500-pound, 7.5-foot-tall ancestor of our modern bison. I soon realized that I was the second person in 12,000 years to see this little dot. I was immediately hooked on archaeology.
I have spent the past sixteen years as a volunteer for the State Historical Society of North Dakota, working in the Archeology Lab at the ND Heritage Center and State Museum and participating in many other archaeological projects.
The small Goshen Point that was discovered that day now resides in a display case next to the Beacon Island exhibit in the Native American Gallery at the Heritage Center. I never visit the gallery without stopping by this window and saying hello to the number “22”‘ and wondering what direction my life would have taken without this small piece of stone shaped by a human being 12,000 years ago.
Sometimes a little naivety can go a long way.
Doug Wurt grew up near Ryder and graduated from Minot State University. His retirement activities include nature photography as well as serving as a certified interpretive guide for the State Historical Society of North Dakota. He is the past president of the North Dakota Archaeological Association. He was also a board member of the Ryder Historical Society and the Hiddenwood Old Settlers Association. Doug and his wife, Linda, live in Bismarck.
