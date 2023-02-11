‘Days Of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies aged 34





‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo has died aged 34, according to The Hollywood Reporter And TMZ. Longo’s rep Alex Gittelson reportedly told THR that Longo died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, before his body was found on Wednesday. TODAY.com asked for confirmation. Cody was our whole world, his wife, Stephanie Clark, told his rep in a statement, according to THR. The children and I are broken and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you. Gittelson also added a few words about Longo’s death. My heart breaks for his beautiful family,” he shared in a statement to THR. “He had taken time off to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had stayed in touch regularly. and he was excited to get back to playing this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be sorely missed.” Longo was born in Littleton, Colorado on March 4, 1988. In 2008, he broke into the entertainment industry when he appeared in the movie “Ball Don’t Lie.” After that, in 2009, Longo appeared in the TV show “Medium” and in the movie “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”. That same year, he booked a recurring role as Nicky Russo on the gym TV show “Make It Or Break It,” before landing his most coveted role as Nicholas Alamain on “Days of Our Lives. “. Since then, Longo has starred in other popular TV shows, such as “Nashville”, “Secrets and Lies”, and “CSI: NY”. He also worked on his music career. Her most popular song to date is 2013’s “She Said”. According VarietyLongo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.



