Hogwarts Legacy Cast List Includes Controversial Dragon Age Actor

While some cast and characters were confirmed ahead of release, Hogwarts LegacyCredits Greg Ellis is one of many actors to have worked on the game, with Ellis expressing his joy working on the game over the past few years and thanking JK Rowling for creating the world. Ellis is perhaps best known for his roles in Pirates of the CaribbeanJJ Abrams’ 2009 star trek cinema, and Abandoned, but he also worked on many video games. Many may, in fact, recognize him as the voice of popular character Cullen Rutherford from the dragon age series. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY While Cullen, the character, is beloved among the fan base, Ellis found himself embroiled in controversy regarding his personal views and his use of the Cullen character to insult a BioWare developer. Ellis found himself supporting JK Rowling when several of his supposed transphobic beliefs were aired in 2019 and then in 2020 following a series of vague tweets, Ellis and the former dragon age the series’ executive producer, Mark Darrah, got into a public spat. When Darrah announced his departure from BioWare, Ellis claimed it was a “relief for many”, that he was being forced to resign, and that he was a “disloyal and deceitful corporate fake”. Soon after, Ellis took to his personal YouTube channel to blast “cancel culture” while being in character as Cullen. RELATED: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Footage Leaks Online Ellis reportedly worked on Hogwarts Legacy for the past three years, which means his role there began as those events were unfolding. After Rowling thanked him for his support, he thanked her again and echoed an old tweet of his where he claimed he had been “cancelled by a virulent strain of my own fans who treated as misogynistic, racist and transphobic”. Her new tweet further claimed that her “support for successful women who had overcome was deemed problematic” and added that working on Hogwarts Legacy was “prophetic”. During its development and now with its release, Ellis and Rowling aren’t the only controversial names to be tied to the game. Hogwarts Legacy Lead designer Troy Leavitt left the team in early 2021 after discovering he had a YouTuber channel that included pro-Gamergate videos and a defense of John Lassetter, a former Disney executive who left after accusations of sexual misconduct. Leavitt explained after his departure that it was largely due to family issues, but the YouTube controversy was the spark that led to his exit. However, he was confident in both Avalanche and Warner Bros. Hogwarts Legacy has been controversial virtually since its announcement, although a significant portion of the fan base simply wants to enjoy a game without supporting Rowling and Ellis’ beliefs. This controversy continued until its launch, linked to Hogwarts Legacyand so on, suggesting he won’t be stopping anytime soon. Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, April 4 for PS4 and Xbox One, and July 25 for Nintendo Switch. MORE: Why Dragon Age: Origins is still worth playing in 2023

