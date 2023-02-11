Connect with us

Satan is hot now in Hollywood | Comment

 


This week, the Grammys took place in Los Angeles. They presented a star-studded cavalcade of singers who can’t sing, singers who need a team of dozens to write their songs, and dancers who can’t dance.

They also performed a full satanic ritual on stage, featuring singer Sam Smith, who was once just a gay dude, then non-binary singer, and transgender woman (translation: biological male) Kim Petras. Their song, Unholy, won them Best Pop Group/Group Performance. Their performance, in which the Tubby Smith donned a Satan outfit and top hat with horns as Petras twirled around in a cage surrounded by Satan-costumed strippers, made headlines for its transgressive imagery.

The goal, of course, is to alter people of traditionally religious leanings, to elicit a response, and then to act offended. Why can’t you leave us alone? shout our cultural elites as they cry out for our attention.

Were all supposed to be shocked, of course. That’s the point.

But the fact that the performance is so UNSHOCKING should be the real shocker. The Grammys were sponsored by big corporations. The shadow president of the United States and the world’s greatest doctor, Dr. Jill Biden, have come forward to present an award. And CBS tweeted in anticipation of the satanic routine, We’re ready to worship!

But the truth is, Satan is so IN right now.

After all, Satan’s message has become our societies: personal authenticity demands the destruction of all traditional mores and the destruction of all intermediary institutions of Western civilization. To be free means to live without rules or limits. And our real heroes are those who say, as did John Miltons Satan, that it is better to reign in hell than to serve in heaven.

Milton meant that his Satan was a villain, rejecting the Good, the True, and the Beautiful in favor of personal power. But we have followed the path of the dissolute romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, who argued that Miltons Devil, as a moral being, is as far superior to his God as he who perseveres in a goal he has conceived as excellent in spite of adversity and torture. .

Of course, Miltons Devil provided no good to anyone, including himself, but he resisted the restraints of an outward, objective moral code. It was Shelley himself who held that religion and morality, as they now stand, compose a practical code of misery and servitude: the genius of human happiness must tear out every leaf from the accursed book of God before man can read the inscription on his heart.

How different are Shelley’s reflections from the less sophisticated reflections of Smith and Petras? Like Smith says, it’s really about how I feel. Or Petras: it’s a way of not being able to choose your religion. And not being able to live the way people want you to live… I was kind of the guardian of hell, Kim.

God asks us. God suggests that there is a higher truth to which we are subject, rules and roles to which we must obey for the purposes of societal strength, spiritual sustainability and personal fulfillment. Satan asks nothing of us other than the abandonment of our reason, our higher aspirations and our souls.

Miltons Satan rebelled against God. Today, those with a bent for God are increasingly fighting a rebellion against the truly dominating spiritual power of a narcissistic culture that values ​​itself above all else, celebrated by a transgressive monolithic culture.

