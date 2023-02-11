Review: “The Lives of Women”, by Carmela Ciuraru

Comment this story Comment

Marriage. What to do ? We get married, then instantly yearn for freedom. Experts agree that marriage is a delicate matter. Too often our unions are a betrayal of our inner richness and complexity, said Phyllis Rose in her landmark book, Parallel Lives: Five Victorian Marriages (1983). But wait, don’t ask for a divorce! Rose suggests that learning about relationships with others can help us save our own, opening up new possibilities for how to stay married and fulfilled.

Enter Carmela Ciuraru. Her new book, Lives of the Wives: Five Literary Marriages, is a tour de force that extends and deepens Roses’ pioneering work. Ciuraru studies five literary couples, focusing on how women defined themselves through or in opposition to men. She dives into these colorful relationships as a way to show how not marry, highlighting the dangers of unbalanced relationships. The problem with being a wife, writes Ciuraru, is being a wife. Her book explores the negotiations and compromises that took place inside these marriages, demonstrating how submission and disparity undermine relationships, even love.

Even if you don’t recognize the 20th century power couples here, Marguerite Antonia Radclyffe and Lady Una Troubridge, Elsa Morante and Alberto Moravia, Elaine Dundy and Kenneth Tynan, Elizabeth Jane Howard and Kingsley Amis, Patricia Neal and Roald Dahl Ciuraru bring you up to speed. running quickly, opening their bedroom doors, describing their lives in astonishing detail. She provides menus, favorite drinks (champagne floating in a tub full of ice cubes), guest lists (Cary Grant, Philip Larkin, Marianne Moore) and wardrobes (Dundys Schiaparelli dress, black pinstripe coat and White Halls). She explores their motivations and psychology, capturing their tumultuous experiences from the inside, as if she knows them personally (she met one, Patricia Neal).

The suspense mounts as we learn how each couple met and why they were attracted to each other (or not, in the case of Morante and Moravia). Friends and relatives intervene. Leonard Bernstein whispers to Neal that marrying Dahl will be the biggest mistake of your life. Tracy Tynan said watching her parents fight was like watching a scary but captivating horror movie. We hear about addictions, money, and sexual inclinations, including Ken Tynan’s obsession with spanking women. Ciuraru diligently records the sources of even the most gripping diaries, diaries, letters, biographies, and memoirs and assesses them for accuracy, all the while advancing the story rapidly.

With the exception of Morante, the wives in these stories sacrificed themselves on the altar of their partners. When Neal started making more money than Dahl, he threatened to leave her. Instead of saying good riddance (which this reader was begging her to do), she appeased him, giving him full control of his money and doing all the cooking and cleaning. Troubridge also acquiesced to the demands of her partners, emptying herself of her aspirations and transforming herself into the ideal wife of a famous writer. Although the couple, who were gay, could not marry, Troubridge took on the role of wife to Hall, who was named John. Troubridge has shaped herself as a woman who has no desires worth mentioning. It is perhaps no coincidence that this is the only relationship that has lasted. But at what cost ?

The stories told by Ciuraru are captivating, horrifying and sometimes even funny, but above all they are important. In her introduction, she writes that this book is a recovery and repair project, and indeed it is. These women, so long hidden, are finally on the front of the stage a miracle when we know how desperately their partners try to silence them. Dundy’s bestselling novel drove her husband mad with jealousy. Amis viewed Howard, one of the most respected writers of her generation, as a housekeeper. Neal, an actress, had won a Tony, a Golden Globe and an Oscar, but Dahl despised her ambition. When she had a stroke, he was such a cruel bully that a friend thought he looked like he was training a dog. He expected Neal to accept that he had a mistress, stating, I see no reason in the world for a fifty-nine-year-old man not to love his wife and also be allowed to have strong feelings. for another woman. Even the writer Morante, who had tried to escape her role as a wife, refusing to be called Mrs. Moravia, still faced condescension in public. In one of her last interviews, when asked if her husband, one of the most famous Italian writers of the time, had influenced her work, she gets annoyed. No, she said. He has an identity. I have an identity. Basta.

By the end of the book, it’s clear that for many of these wives, happily ever after meant happily after divorce. Freed from Dahl, Neal finds peace in her work and her children. Freed from Friends, Howard produced the beloved The Cazalet Chronicles book series.

Ultimately, one wonders why these women chose these partners and why they stayed. Also, one wonders why their partners felt entitled to behave so badly. Wisely, Ciuraru, whose previous book, Nom de Plume, explored the history of pseudonyms, does not blame. Instead, she points to eras of misogyny (which, by the way, weren’t that far off), particularly the ideal of the submissive wife, observing: With an ego the size of ‘a small nation, the literary lion is mighty on the page, but a helpless kitten in the day-to-day, dependent on his wife to fold an umbrella, answer the phone or lick a stamp. In other words, as a resident genius, why should a male writer learn to boil an egg?

Marriage, Ciuraru thinks, is a kind of battle, and wives must be well equipped for battle. It doesn’t have to be that way. By contrast, Ciuraru explores what a marriage of equals might look like, where each partner supports the other, where there is room for both spouses to achieve their dreams. It is difficult, she admits, for women to value themselves when they have so often been diminished, decried, silenced by history. But his book despite its war stories offers at least a glimmer of hope.

Charlotte Gordon is the author of Romantic Outlaws: The Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft & Mary Shelley. She is a professor at Endicott College.