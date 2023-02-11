Mumbai Nights 2 brings Bollywood dance, drama and color to Louvre Abu Dhabi





Colorful costumes, elaborate dance sequences and lavish sets, everything associated with Bollywood and its larger-than-life films were in place for the Mumbai Nights 2 experience at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Friday. The four-night event examines what happens behind the scenes of a Bollywood film, an imaginary blockbuster titled Mumbai Nights 2 in this case with an immersive theatrical production. It’s about a very enthusiastic producer, an actor who loves the camera a little too much, a social media star turned actress, and a failed actress who scrambles to make her presence felt. Located at three locations under the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome, a recreation of Mumbai’s Flora fountains, Varanasi’s ghats and an auditorium, the experience begins outside beyond the ticketing area with a performance by upbeat dhol, before the audience is whisked away for fun. photos on a colorful rickshaw. The action then moves to the first location, where the stars and director of Mumbai Nights 2 are introduced. Filming takes place in two locations, ending with the climax at the production auditorium, followed by a grand finale. Punctuated by dance performances and featuring a lot of drama, the experience is unique and definitely acclaimed by the guests. The immersive concept gets the audience in on the action by auditioning for a role in front of a camera, playing extras in a scene, dancing to dhol music and even asking questions during the press conference, the audience was enthusiastic attendees. Encouraged to dress in their favorite Bollywood-inspired attire, it was heartwarming to see most of the audience members, whether Indian or not, dress up for the theme and enthusiastically participate. The experience itself is around 90 minutes long and the acts include all the tropes Bollywood is known for, such as cute accidental encounter (where a potential romantic couple meet for the first time), slow motion sequences, dialogue cheesy, with the hero getting more spotlight than his co-stars and the film’s emphasis on songs instead of a solid script. That said, the dance sequences were a big highlight of the whole experience. Whether it’s the energetic performances of Muqabla Muqablaor the more traditional Radha Kaise Na Jale And Dropsthe dancers were stellar. The audience can fully immerse themselves with the dancers at the end as part of the after-party. The sets were very well done, especially the Varanasi Ghat, with its wooden boat tied to the water’s edge, flowers, diyas and even down to the scent of incense, it’s clear that a lot of effort went into been deployed to assemble Mumbai Nights 2. A truly immersive experience, the cast and crew make it very enjoyable for anyone who may or may not have been on a film set or watched a Bollywood movie before. Secret Soiree: Bollywood Superstars Presents Mumbai Nights 2 begins at 8 p.m. on February 11, 17 and 18 at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Tickets cost 190 Dh from platinumlist.net. More information is at louvreabudhabi.ae Updated: February 11, 2023, 3:19 p.m.

