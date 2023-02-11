Watch: Japanese supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS perform a sold-out concert at the Hollywood Palladium





japanese supergroup THE LATEST ROCKSTARS performed a sold-out concert last night (Friday, February 10) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. A video filmed by fans of the show can be seen below (courtesy of the Faith WestYoutube channel. The Los Angeles show took place more than a month after THE LATEST ROCKSTARS releases his first single, “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)”. The track was made available through the quartet’s worldwide distribution deal with Grooveswhich is part of Universal Music GroupIt is Virgin Music Band. THE LATEST ROCKSTARS which consists of Yoshiki, hyde, Suggestion And miyavifour major forces of the Japanese rock scene gave two concerts in New York last week, on February 3 and 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On January 20, just days before their sold-out shows in Tokyo, THE LATEST ROCKSTARS released the music video for their debut single, “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)”. The track landed at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart and the All Genres chart in Japan and reached the Top 10 in eight international territories (Finland, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Macau, New Zealand, Norway, and Taiwan). “We have come together to issue this challenge for the world outside of Japan,” Yoshiki said. “This may be our last chance to take on this challenge,” Suggestion said. “We want to put what’s left of our lives on the line to rock the world with our music.” Yoshiki has several monumental accomplishments to his credit both as head of X JAPAN and as an accomplished solo artist. He was named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” by Consequence of sound and composed Hollywood movie soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. He has performed on the biggest stages in the world, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella music festival and Carnegie Hall. In addition to his music, Yoshiki was internationally recognized for his philanthropy and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese government. hyde is internationally recognized as the singer of THE RAINBOW, VAMP and as a successful solo artist. THE RAINBOW sold over 40 million albums worldwide, headlined Madison Square Garden, and were also the first rock band to headline Japan National Stadium. hyde also enjoyed great success on international tours as a solo artist. Suggestion has worked and performed around the world as a member of MOON SEA, X JAPANand UK JUNO REACTOR, a group credited with creating psychedelic trance. As a solo artist, he continues his unique style of electronic music while creating for several film and theater soundtracks. miyavi “The Samurai Guitarist” has captivated the world with his transcendent and unconventional “slap style” of playing his guitar, which has taken him around the world nine times, touring over 30 countries. In 2014, he made his debut as a Hollywood actor in “Uninterrupted”. He was the first Japanese public figure to appear in Gucciof the global campaign and was named a goodwill ambassador for UNCHRproviding support to refugees. With their illustrious background in Japan’s most influential rock bands, individually notable sales records, and successful collaborations with global artists, bringing these four musicians together is a monumental event. THE LATEST ROCKSTARS are here to usher in a legendary new era of rock.

