Mumtaz reveals she takes fillers when she’s too thin but never botox | Bollywood

Veteran actor Mumtaz has remained Bollywood's evergreen beauty icon. Revealing her beauty secrets, she recently admitted to taking help from fillers. She also said that at the time, the heroines didn't like her. However, she said she was still tweeting about it.

Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya when she was just eleven years old. She delivered several successful films, many with Rajesh Khanna as they were among the most popular on-screen couples of the 1970s. Later, she took a 13-year break and marked her comeback with Aandhiyan in 1990. , then stop playing.

Speaking to ETimes, the 75-year-old actor claimed actresses weren’t being nice to her. Remembering what Dev Anand told her about it, she shared with ETimes, I remember Dev Anand once telling me that I should take care of my hair and my body. He said I should always try to look young. He said, ‘Mumzi, age is a hell of a number. He said if I looked good, I could also have a boyfriend at 90. He asked me if I wanted proof. He opened a door and showed me that three girls were waiting for him in the other room to have a date with him. Note that he was 80 years old then.

I follow Dev Anand’s advice. And I take Akshay Kumar’s advice not to eat after 6 p.m. Sometimes I get too thin and take the help of fillers. But I would never do botox; botox se lagta hai ek anar left side mein daal diya, ek anar right side mein daal diya (Botox makes it look like someone put seeds in cheeks), she also added.

Mumtaz was recently seen for the first time on a TV show. She appeared as a guest on Indian Idol Season 13 with Dharmendra. However, she is still absent from the films. Responding to a fan about returning to the industry, Mumtaz once said during a live session, Bollywood? I don’t know. I don’t know if I will get the kind of role that really touches me and it will be enjoyable and people will appreciate it. As her daughter laughed, she added: First, I will have to get my husband’s permission. He will say ok you can make one. So maybe I will. Otherwise no.