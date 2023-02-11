Entertainment
Aap Ki Adalat: ‘Do not target our gods, our Sanatan religion’, Bageshwar Dham preacher warns
Aap Ki Adalat: Controversial preacher and chief priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has warned Bollywood producers ‘not to target Sanatan religion, culture and gods’ in movies.
Answering questions from Rajat Sharma on India’s iconic TV show “Aap Ki Adalat”, Dhirendra Shastri said, “Saffron is the color of Sanatan religion. In 1987-88 the movie ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ was released. “. People have become his devotees and on Fridays, tomatoes and lemons sell less in the markets. If you make films against Sanatan dharma, then people’s faith in gods, parents and gurus will decrease. They should not target our culture, our religion of Sanatan and our gods.
When Rajat Sharma asked how he could tell Sanatan religion and Lord Ram had been targeted without watching the movies, Dhirendra Shastri replied, “We need not look at the color of saffron. Even the color of our blood is saffron (bhagwa).”
Rajat Sharma: What’s your problem with the saffron color?
Shastri: “There is no problem, there is love.” (No problem, only love)
Rajat: Is it good to associate a color with a religion? This nation has tricolor which has three colors. All colors must be respected.
Shastri: “Why Bhagwa Rang? Haraa Rang Bhi Toh Besharam Ho Sakta Hai.” (Why saffron? Even the color green can be ‘besharam’) (referring to the movie Pathan)”
Rajat Sharma: You oppose films on a colored background. Are you threatening not to allow the film to be shown?
Shastri: “We oppose those who are against the Sanatanis. We are not opposed to any individual, color or religion. Our opposition is against the anti-Sanatanis, regardless of the community to which they belong.”
Rajat Sharma: You have to understand that the movie (Pathan) you are objecting to became a super hit and watched by millions of people.
Shastri: “It should be. I heard that they made some changes. If they show films after making (sudhaar) changes, we are not against it, because (making films ) it’s an art, and we respect the art.”
Rajat Sharma: You have to respect it, but you mention Aamir Khan’s film again and again?
Shastri: “Because while making the movie ‘PK’, by sticking God on his cheek, he locked Shankar Ji in the bathroom.. Is it true? Millions of people are devoted (to Lord Shiva), and he was mocking our god. our god, isn’t he? If to speak against such things is to oppose, then we will oppose until our last breath (marte dam tak virodh karenge).”
Rajat Sharma: Do you know the history of cinema? The famous bhajan ‘Man Tarpat Hari Darshan’ in the movie ‘Baiju Bawra’, was written by Shakeel Badayuni, its musical director was Naushad and the singer was Mohammed Rafi.
Shastri“I want to tell you politely that we are not against any community. We respect Rahim and Kabir. I have friends like Sheikh Mubarak.”
Rajat Sharma: “When Aamir Khan made ‘Lagaan’, the bhajan for that film was written by Javed Akhtar and AR Rahman provided the music.”
Shastri: “We have respect for them. I haven’t seen this film until now, but we have respect. If you have any of my videos against this film, please share it… Our opposition was against a particular song (in Pathan)…. Our funda is very clear. It’s Sanatan… If anyone raises their finger on Sanatan, then they will get a straight answer from me.. . We were born for Sanatan, our life is dedicated to Sanatan, and we will die for Sanatan.”
Watch the full video here –
latest news from india

