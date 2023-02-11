‘Days of Our Lives’ alum dies at 34





A shocking loss. days of our lives alum Cody Longo has died aged 34, We Weekly can confirm. The body of soap opera starswas found on Wednesday, February 8, in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ. The publication was the first to report the news of Longos’ death. He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is broken, the Nashville actors wife,Stephanie Nicole Clarksaid TMZ in aStatement of Friday, February 10. By TMZClark, 31, was working at her local dance studio on Wednesday and grew worried after being unable to reach her husband,who had a history of drug addiction. The police, responding to Clark’s call, reportedly foundLongo’s body unresponsive in bed. Following the announcement of his death, the director of actors, Alex Gittelsontook to social media to mourn the loss of his longtime friend. Devastated beyond words by the tragic loss of my friend and client, Cody Longo. My heart breaks for his beautiful family. We will miss you my brother he tweeted Friday. THEhollywood heights alum appeared to struggle with alcohol abuse for years before his passing. In 2013, the Coloradonative was charged with a DUI in Los Angeles, per AND! News.To avoid a prison sentence, Longo was sentenced to alcohol education classes and sentenced to three yearssummary probation, the outlet claimed. It was an unfortunate misunderstanding, said a Longos publicist E ! in a statement at the time. Cody takes this very seriously as he focuses on music and acting. He has a great team that he was with all night, and we are taking the next steps legally to clear that up. Longo, for his part, took to social media to connect with his fans following the incident. Everything’s good. I love you. Rest assured, stories are always exaggerated, he tweeted at the time. In November 2020, the Nickelodeon star was arrested in Tennessee for domestic assault after allegedly having a fight with Clark, according to local newspaper Clarksville Now.Longo, who was released on $2,500 bail, denied the allegations. The actor took that big break in 2011 as Nicholas Alamain indays of our lives before playing in Bring it on: fight till the end in 2016. He also appeared in episodes of Nashville and hollywood heightswhere he played Eddie Duran in 2012. Longo is survived by his wife and three children: a 7-year-old daughter and two sons aged 5 and 12 months respectively.

