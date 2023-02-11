Barbra Streisand’s long-promised official memoir finally released Daily Press

Babs fans, can you hear me? Two-time Oscar winner Barbra Streisand announced Wednesday that her official autobiography finally has a release date.

The A Star Is Born singer and Funny Girl star will publish My Name Is Barbra on Nov. 7, she said Wednesday in a social media announcement revealing the book cover featuring her iconic 1967 portrait by the late photojournalist Steve Schapiro. The title of the memoir calls to mind the showbiz legends’ first special, an Emmy-winning show that featured a medley of his hit songs People, Happy Days Are Here Again and My Man.

Penguin Random Houses Viking imprint will release the 80-year-old superstars long-gestating project. The 1,040-page book is billed as a candid, funny, opinionated and charming account of his life, worthy of the illustrious and long career of the legendary EGOT winners.

Barbra Streisand is in every way a living legend, a woman who, over a career spanning six decades, has excelled in all areas of entertainment, Penguin Random House says on his siteadding, In My Name Is Barbra, she tells her own story about her extraordinary life and career, from her childhood in Brooklyn to her first appearances in New York nightclubs, to her performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to a long string of successes in all media in the years that followed.

The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing for a living; the recording of some of his acclaimed albums; the years of effort it took to make Yentl; his staging of The Prince of the Tides; his friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; its political advocacy; and the fulfillment she found in her marriage to James Brolin.

Streisand received 10 Grammy Awards, including Lifetime Achievement and Legend Awards in the 90s. She made history with her 1983 film Yentl, becoming the first woman to write, produce, direct and star in a big movie. Streisand won his Oscars for starring in Funny Girl (1968) and for writing the Evergreen theme song for the 1976 version of A Star Is Born. She also won two other Emmy Awards for her television specials Barbra: The Concert (1994) and Timeless: Live in Concert (2001). She won a special Tony Award in 1980 after being nominated twice before for her roles in I Can Get It for You Wholesale and the stage version of Funny Girl.

Several unauthorized biographies of the star have been published but Streisand, who fiercely protects his image, has never given them his approval.

She notably turned down several interview requests for Shaun Considines 1985 book Barbra Streisand: The Woman, the Myth, the Music, a controversial account of her life and career that would have ultimately made her livid. The Mirror Has Two Faces star tried to have this book killed off and several of his famous friends Jane Fonda, Nora Ephron and Jackson Pollock denied speaking to the late journalist or says they were misquoted.

Streisand first announced the memoir in 2015 saying she had a deal with Viking for her life story and planned to publish a book in 2017. Streisand told The Associated Press that she had been considering writing her memoir since at least 2009 when she began writing down her thoughts and wondering if she wanted to live her life again. She also said she’s become more engaged in recent years, saying she’s determined to clear up various myths.

In 2010, Viking published the artists My Passion for Design, an illustrated book featuring the Streisands beach resort in Malibu.

In 2021, Streisand said on The Tonight Show that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis asked her to write a memoir in the early 1980s when the former first lady was an editor at Doubleday.