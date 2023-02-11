Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for cannabis





‘Hellbound’ and ‘#Alive’ actor also under investigation for illegal propofol use

MANILA, Philippines South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tested positive for marijuana while under investigation for using the anesthetic drug propofol, police officials confirmed on Friday 10 FEBRUARY. According The Korean Herald And Soompi, the actor sent urine and hair samples to the National Forensic Service as part of an ongoing drug test after he was accused of illegally using propofol after arriving from the United States. The urine sample tested positive for cannabis, an illegal drug in South Korea, but results from the hair sample have yet to be released. On February 8 and 9, police raided and seized various clinics in Gangnam and Yongsan to obtain evidence from medical records indicating that Ah-in had been taking propofol since 2021. The investigation was requested by the Ministry of Food Security. and drugs and led by drugs. investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, which also interviewed the actor. Ah-in’s agency, United Arts Agency, said it would “actively cooperate” with any ongoing investigations. Ah-in, who is also a creative director and gallery owner, recently starred as Jeong Jin-su in the Netflix fantasy horror series Hellas well as in the zombie movie #Alive. His other roles include Voice of Silence, Burning, The Throne, Secret Affair, Veteran, And Punch. Rappler.com

