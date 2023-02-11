Emma Roberts calls out her mother for sharing her son’s face without permission | Entertainment





Emma Roberts has called out her mother for sharing her son’s face on Instagram without permission. Emma, ​​32 – shares her two-year-old son Rhodes with ex-partner Garett Hedlund – and only shares his picture on social media when his face is not visible, so she was annoyed by his mum, Kelly Cunningham, for posting a profile photo of Rhodes this week. Emma reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both, whatever.” Kelly joked about the incident on her own page, writing, “The battle continues!! Love you Q!! Touch.” This isn’t the first time Kelly has shared private information about Emma without permission, as she previously confirmed Emma’s pregnancy to the public before Emma did. Emma said: “I kept my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mum has Instagram. Mums and Instagram is a bad combination. “You have to understand about my mom, she doesn’t own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother’s Day, I bought her an iPhone, because I I was like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.’ It was such a fete of love, and it was the worst thing I’ve ever done.” Emma explained that her mum started responding to fan DMs on Instagram and said: “It was a disaster, and I found out all about it on a plane so I couldn’t reach her, I couldn’t call or attack her. I could just iMessage her and DMed her and ask her to please stop. “She was like, ‘Thank you so much for your well wishes, we’re so excited’. My friends sent me screenshots, it was amazing. And then when I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy to me,” she goes, ‘Emma, ​​you announced it.’ And I said, ‘No, I didn’t…’ She was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”

