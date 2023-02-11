‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34





article Cody Longo, who starred in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights,” has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 34 years old. “Cody was our whole world,” a statement from Stephanie, Cody’s wife shared by Longo’s representative, Alex Gittelson, said. “The kids and I are overwhelmed and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.” Gittelson added: “Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids . He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be sorely missed.” STARS WE LOST IN 2023 A cause of death has not been released. Longo played Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for eight episodes in 2011. The actor, who sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, starred as rock star Eddie Duran on the Nick at Nite teen series “Hollywood Heights” for 78 episodes in 2012. QUINN REDEKER, ACTOR OF ‘THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS’ AND ‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ DEAD AT 86 He played Nicky Russo on the Freeform teen show “Make It or Break It” for six episodes from 2009 to 2010. Longo’s other TV credits include roles in “Nashville”, “Brothers and Sisters”, “Medium” , “Secrets and Lies,” “The Catch,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “CSI: NY.” Longo has also appeared in films including “Ball Don’t Lie” in 2008, with Ludacris, Rosanna Arquette, Nick Cannon and Grayson Boucher. He played Todd Dupree in Alexander Aja’s 2010 horror comedy “Piranha 3D,” the third installment in the “Piranha” franchise. In 2009 he appeared in “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”. Other film credits include “The Last Movie Star”, “Wildflower”, and “Not Today”. Longo was born on March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado, according to his IMDb biography. Before launching his acting career in 2006, he studied film and psychology at UCLA. He was also a musician whose 2013 single “She Said” hit #3 on the Billboard Top 100 chart in 2014. Her debut EP “Atmosphere” hit #3 on the iTunes pop chart and entered the Billboard Top 100 chart emerging artists, according to its website. According to IMDb, Longo was set to appear in three upcoming projects, including David Moreton’s film “Do You Want to Die in Indio?” In January 2021, the actor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor misdemeanor assault in Colorado. Longo was originally charged in November 2020 with child molestation, following a 2019 incident with a nine-year-old girl in Colorado, according to court records obtained by Tennessee outlet Clarksville Now. The charge was later dismissed after Longo reached a plea deal. His lawyer, Iris Eytan, addressed the plea deal at the time, saying in part: “It’s not a conviction, it’s a plea that is tantamount to a very slow dismissal. There is absolutely no no connection to any sexual facts or assault to this plea.” In November 2020, Longo was arrested in Clarksville for domestic assault after he allegedly argued with his wife while intoxicated. According to the police report, Longo poked his wife’s face with his forearm, although there was no obvious bruising. Longo denied the allegations. He is survived by his wife and three children. Learn more from FOX News

