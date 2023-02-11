Entertainment
Menopause: Hollywood stars call for an end to the stigma
For years, the drastic physical and emotional change of midlife that women go through has been diverted to the dark recesses of public view and barely discussed among friends.
In the United States, menopause is taking a back seat, thanks in part to Hollywood stars who say it’s high time to end the taboo surrounding a biological process that affects half the world’s population.
Of course, some of these same celebrities have sought to cash in on an untapped gold mine by offering a range of new products aimed at middle-aged women in search of relief.
Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey have all recently reported on the symptoms they’ve been experiencing. Michelle Obama addressed menopause on her podcast in 2020.
“During my acting career, I’ve passed tsunamis and met ‘King Kong’. But nothing prepared me for early menopause,” writes Watts, 54, explaining that she has started noticing physiological changes at age 36.
Winfrey, the 69-year-old talk show queen, said her heart palpitations in her late 40s were so bad she thought she was “going to die every night”.
“I’ve been to five different doctors – no one has ever suggested it could be menopause,” Winfrey says, calling for more public discourse to warn women of what’s to come, and also to educate doctors about the issue. need for better care. .
Some doctors seem woefully ignorant on the subject, or simply adopt the old-fashioned notion that it is a phase to be treated and nothing more.
Better patient care?
Menopause, which marks the point one year after a woman’s last menstrual period, is actually the end point of a much longer cycle.
Perimenopause is the final phase of a woman’s reproductive cycle and is the time when many of the most bothersome symptoms are noticed – from night sweats and hot flashes to insomnia, hair loss, anxiety, heavy bleeding and low libido.
For some women, this phase can last up to a decade – hence the need for better awareness, care and consideration.
Studies suggest that a large majority of women will experience at least one symptom of menopause in their lifetime.
Wen Shen, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and co-director of its Women’s Wellness and Healthy Aging Program, says 20% of women with symptoms have problems “really horrible and serious”.
These experiences during perimenopause can “fundamentally ruin their lives, ruin their ability to concentrate at work, to concentrate, ruin their relationships,” Shen told AFP.
She is in favor of the movement of the powerful in showbiz to de-stigmatize the disease, especially since, according to her, “unfortunately, many doctors are not well versed”.
“Traditionally, it was such a taboo. And women were afraid to admit they were in menopause, because sometimes it’s shameful. And it was associated with aging,” Shen said.
“So I think having glamorous movie stars putting it out and being honest about it is a good thing.”
In 2012, Shen’s team conducted a survey of all OB GYN residents in the United States and found that the majority of graduating residents “didn’t feel comfortable about menopause.”
Some respondents had a lecture on the condition, as opposed to months of training on infertility and gynecological cancers.
Shen says the textbooks have been improved over the past decade, but still says there’s “not enough emphasis” on teaching the next generation of doctors about an essential phase of life. ‘a woman.
Menopause Solutions
Along with the need for better medical treatment, investment companies are pouring huge amounts of money into products aimed at middle-aged women in the various stages of menopause.
In October, Watts launched Stripes, which offers “menopause solutions from the scalp to the vagina.” Offered are lubricants for vaginal dryness, densifying hair masks and probiotic supplements.
For years, Oscar-winning actress Paltrow has been selling “Madame Ovary” — a cocktail of herbal, vitamin and phytonutrient supplements to “help smooth the menopausal transition.” A month’s supply is $90 on its Goop website.
And retired tennis superstar Serena Williams, 41, recently invested in vegan menopause supplement brand Wile, saying it was a “game changer for women over 40”.
One of the standard treatments for menopause is hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which replaces the estrogen that a woman’s body stops making as she ages, addressing key symptoms such as flushing. heat and protect against osteoporosis.
Once regularly prescribed, the treatment all but disappeared from the map in the United States 20 years ago – the result of a flawed scientific study that caused panic by suggesting high health risks for women.
Shen says better research over the past two decades and risk assessment has greatly improved the understanding of HRT, leading to its increased use, but she worries about companies offering the drugs over the phone.
“Some of them are advising other forms of treatment that aren’t evidence-based, that haven’t been adequately researched, that can actually be harmful,” she warns.
Shen suggests that women with severe symptoms ask their doctor for a referral to someone who specializes in menopause care, who can prescribe the appropriate treatment, including HRT.
