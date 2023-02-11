Turning Point Brings ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Back to Emerald Theater – Macomb Daily





If you have always wanted to support the work of Turning and looking for something fun to do during the week, here’s your chance. Turning Point is hosting a fundraiser with a presentation by The Vagina Monologues and spoken word performance by Native Child Brown at the Emerald Theater in Mount Clemens on February 16. Kelly Anne Mays is very excited about the event. I love acting, especially with femininity-centered work, said Mays, who is Native Child Brown, slam poet, therapist and survivor of domestic violence from Westland. Some of my strongest works concern my daughters, motherhood or Afro-feminism. There is something resplendent about women’s voices being amplified to empower and advocate for other women. Women’s voices will also resonate in The Vagina Monologues, a play written by playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler). It is based on dozens of interviews with women and addresses women’s sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and abuse, creating a new conversation about and with women, according to VDay. He filmed Off-Broadway in New York for several years before touring the United States. The production is not just a moving work of art about violence; it is a mechanism that pushes people to act to end the violence. “We are happy to bring back the Vagina Monologues and are grateful to our community partner and host, Emerald Theater, for opening their doors to us again this year,” Turning Point CEO Sharman Davenport said in a press release. . “It’s always a great event for our community of survivors and our supporters, and a wonderful fundraising event to kick off the year.” As a special guest who also served on Turning Point’s speakers bureau, Mays was asked to perform pieces that reflect some of the play’s themes. One is to transmit all the wisdom and strength of femininity to my daughters. The other concerns reproductive rights. They’re two of my favorite pieces to play, Mays said. One of the poems that I will perform is called Binti, which means girl in Arabic. I wrote it after my daughter (age 13 at the time) convinced me to leave an abusive relationship. This is my forever letter, thanking her for her strength and for saving my life. A poet since she was old enough to hold a pen, Mays believes women are an unwavering force with stories that will influence generations and has been performing her poetry live for 15 years. She also served on the Turning Point Speakers Bureau. I had the opportunity to tell my story and encourage others in the community, she said. I think it’s a great organization and they provide spaces for survivors to thrive. Everyone deserves a life, a relationship, a world free from the threat of violence or abuse. Places like Turning Point support survivors and survival. Tickets for the event are $30 each and all proceeds will go to Turning Point and its shelter and programs for survivors of domestic violence sexual assault. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. This event is for adults 18 and older only. For more information and tickets, visit turningpointmacomb.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/02/11/turning-point-brings-back-the-vagina-monologues-to-emerald-theater/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos