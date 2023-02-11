nothing new is coming





Photo by Danish Kalra from Jehanabad: Of Love & War After Kabir Singh, the Danish Kalra is currently rewarded for his role in the last show Jehanabad – Of love and war. Directed by Rajeev Barnwal, the show received praise for its sharp script and intriguing characters. In an interview with Danish Kalra Over the years, the Bollywood actor has wowed audiences with performances in movies and OTT platforms. In an exclusive chat with Times Now Digital, Danish spoke about his role in the series and his thoughts on the current situation in the Hindi film industry. Photo by Danish Kalra from Jehanabad: Of Love & War Let’s talk about his character, which is relatively good at heart and quite different from his real life. He told us: “Being a Punjabi and mastering this dialect of Jehanabad and focusing on my body language was a real challenge for me. I tried my best to adapt my character directly from diction and enunciation words in their own way, and we too had a dialect coach guiding us throughout the shoot.” Danes on the current Bollywood situation Moving forward, the Danish also opened up about the current situation in the Hindi film industry. Stating that the tendency to replicate films for newer audiences is common these days, the actor said, “There’s a lot less creativity these days on the industry side, fewer new storylines coming in, we we mainly focus on remakes, which is a downside of the Bollywood industry.” Photo by Danish Kalra from Jehanabad: Of Love & War Meanwhile, returning to the series, this 10-episode crime thriller Jehanabad: of love and war depicts a fictional love story against the backdrop of an infamous jailbreak that took place in 2005. The web show features Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Misra, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajesh Jais, Sonal Jha and others in lead roles. It is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

