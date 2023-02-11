The Comedy Club Set-Up Breaks Down Barriers

Communications junior Stephen Peng and communications senior Will Mulder said there were no strictly stand-up comedy clubs when they came to Northwestern.

They are now co-chairs of NU’s only comedy group focused solely on stand-up comedy: The Set Up. Founded in 2021, the organization aims to create barrier-free stand-up comedy ― there are no auditions to join.

Campus comedy groups usually hold auditions at Fall Quarter. Peng said auditions can be shocking to new students trying out.

“It (feels) like ‘Oh my god, nobody loves me’ if I get cut,” Peng said.

Mulder said the high level of expertise surrounding existing comedy groups creates an environment where “doors slam in your face”, preventing people from having the opportunity to perform. He said that’s in contrast to venues in Chicago, where it’s possible to perform in open-mic clubs with no preparation.

He said he wanted to leave students who had never done acting before college to give it a shot.

“No trials for a club, nothing,” Mulder said. “Let’s create a space where we can have a stage like (Chicago’s venues).”

The Set-Up holds bi-weekly shows on Thursdays and weekly workshops on Mondays. During these workshops, student actors can come up with their jokes and receive feedback from everyone in the room.

First-year communications student Austin Kelly didn’t have any materials when he went to his first workshop for The Set-Up but said he came away inspired.

“I was like, ‘Wow, these people are really funny. I can do this,'” Kelly said.

First-year communications student Walter Todd said he enjoyed The Set-Up’s low pressure and consistency. The most important thing in developing a comedic style, he said, is “to experiment and figure out what works.”

Todd said he was inspired by Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, the black comedians he grew up watching. He said their performances were what made him love stand-up in the first place.

“A lot of them are also from low-income areas like me,” Todd said. “And they are now wildly successful through comedy. It’s such a dream for me.

Colette Samek, first year at Weinberg, majoring in economics and geography, said she saw connections between her studies and acting. She said working with crowds, reading audience reactions and being funny in conversation is important, especially in a professional environment.

As the only female performer on the Feb. 2 show, she said women are held to higher standards when it comes to comedy.

“I think a lot of women have to be smart and precise in their writing,” Samek said, “it’s harder for a woman to be silly and still laugh.”

Peng said the comedy scene is dominated by straight white men, but The Set-Up’s open design is meant to cherish minority comedians.

Although The Set-Up specifically avoids auditions, Peng said he understands the need for a selection process at many comedy clubs because “sometimes comedy can go wrong.” He said comedians come from different backgrounds and might crack jokes that those from other backgrounds would find offensive.

With that in mind, Peng and Mulder discussed how they would handle an offensive joke said during the workshop. Instead of waiting for the end of the workshop, they decided to “nip it in the bud”.

“Sometimes, especially when you’re just starting out, you can fall over the line because you’re just trying stuff,” Mulder said.

Peng said it was an opportunity to have a healthy and mature conversation.

Starting this term, The Set-Up plans to have a final show at the end of each term, which they call “The Punch Line”. It will be more rehearsed, welcoming comedians who have already done at least one stand-up with the organization.

In comedy, Kelly said not all jokes land. He said he overcame the stress and persevered by “focusing on the big laughs”.

“Afterwards, it’s like a big release,” he said. “It’s very, very, very cathartic.”

