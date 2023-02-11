From Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma

Bollywood weddings are counted as big Indian weddings because they are all synonymous with glamor and grandeur. Whether it’s expensive arrangements, a stunning wedding venue, or a royal wedding trousseau, every detail of celebrity weddings is spectacular. Speaking of the actress’ bridal look, they still manage to look a sight to behold in their bridal accessories. Plus, we love that divas never miss an opportunity to add a personal touch to their wedding look!

When a woman marries, the mangal sutra becomes the most essential jewelry she wears and adds more charm to her look even after her marriage. True to their roots, the B-Town actresses love to flaunt their mangalsutras. However, have you ever thought about how much these mangalsutras cost? Well, we are sure that the price will amaze you, because Bollywood actresses wear the most expensive clothes. mangal sutra. So, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive mangalsutras worn by Bollywood divas.

#1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani got married to her boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After the wedding, the newlyweds looked like a wedding heaven as they paired up in traditional red outfits in their first public appearance in Delhi. Kiara looked stunning in red anarkali paired with a matching veil dupatta. Along with flaunting her new bridal glow, the actress also showed off her gold mangal sutra. Apparently Kiara’s delicacy mangal sutra from the collection of Sabyasachi Mukherjee is worth Rs. 2 crores.

#2. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

It was in 2018 when Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor got married to her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. As her bridal look became the talk of the town, it was her mangal sutra which caught everyone’s attention. For her wedding, Sonam herself designed a beautiful and thoughtful mangal sutra, which had her and her husband, the zodiac signs of Anand with a diamond pendant in the center. Sonam’s mangal sutra reportedly cost him a huge sum of Rs. 55,000,000.

#3. Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are hailed as Bollywood’s power couple. The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka and Virat’s wedding photos are still surfacing the internet, leaving us in awe of their pastel wedding ensembles. During her first Karwa Chauth celebration, Anushka was seen sporting a diamond studded mangal sutrawhich complements it perfectly Benarasi saree look. Apparently, Anushka mangal sutra came with a hefty price tag of around Rs. 52,000,000.

#4. Patralekhaa Paul

Bollywood actress, Patralekhaa Paul married the love of her life, Rajkummar Rao. After their traditional wedding, the actress was seen showing off a stunning mangal sutra, which caught many eyeballs. Made from onyx and pearls, Patralekhaa’s mangal sutra comes from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The 18k gold jewel features a black and gold beaded chain and a small pendant. Apparently, Patralekhaa mangal sutra is said to be valued at Rs. 1.65 lakh.

#5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on the 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina once shared cute photos of her post-wedding look while flaunting her unique uncut diamond mangal sutra. The actress’ mangal sutra came from the shelves of the designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and it was simply majestic. It featured a chain with black beads and a modern solitaire pendant. Apparently Katrina is elegant mangal sutra is Rs. 8 million.

#6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Desi GirlPriyanka Chopra married American pop sensation, Nick Jonas, in 2018. She got a mangal sutra shelves by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is reported to be worth millions of rupees. However, she also owns a Bvlgari mangal sutra which comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,000,000. It is made of yellow gold with black onyx beads and a diamond pendant in the center.

#7. Yami Gautam

Bollywood diva, Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021, in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh. While her wedding festivities were all about respecting the culture, it was her mangal sutra it added charm to her look. It was an elegant mangal sutra from luxury brand Bvlgari, which featured black onyx and a diamond pendant. Apparently, Yami mangal sutra costs around Rs. 3.4,000,000.

#8. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone got married to actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. Deepika is said to have a mangal sutra worth more than Rs. 20 lakhs. Its elegant mangal sutra is designed by ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and it consists of a single chain of black and gold beads. The exquisite mangalsutra also has a solitaire diamond pendant, and it matches her personality perfectly.

#9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Gorgeous actress, Aishwarya Rai got married to actor, Abhishek Bachchan and their marriage became the talk of the town for years. The actress wears a mangal sutra which is encrusted with many exquisite diamonds. Apparently, Aishwarya happily displays a mangal sutra is worth a huge sum of Rs. 45,000,000.

#ten. Karishma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor romanced many Bollywood actors, but no one could convince her. However, it was Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, CEO of Sixt India, who stole her heart. The duo got married on September 29, 2003, but their marriage couldn’t last longer. The actress looked stunning as a bride in her pink lehenga adorned with zari work and completed her look with silver and gold jewelry. Karisma Kapoor is said to have once owned a mangal sutra valued at Rs. 17 million.

#11. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty married London-based businessman Raj Kundra in a grand wedding ceremony on November 22, 2009. The actress is happily married and she likes to flaunt her traditional look once in a while . Apart from her marriage, it was her exquisite mangal sutra which has become the talk of the town. beautiful sound mangal sutra has three leaf-like structures made of diamonds. According to reports, the price of Shilpa’s mangal sutra is Rs. 30 lakhs.

#12. Alia Bhat

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding became the talk of the town because everything was special. From wedding photos to pastel ensembles, the couple made their wedding a simple yet fun affair. However, it was Alia’s mangal sutra which created a new trend for future brides. THE brahmastra the actress got a bespoke mangalsutra with a Ranbir Kapoor connection. She added an infinity symbol or the number 8 to her jewelry, which is Ranbir’s lucky number. The personalized diamond mangal sutra came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 7,000,000.

Which bollywood actress? mangal sutra do you like the best? Let us know.

