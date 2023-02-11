Justin Bieber and Kodak Black sued over shooting after party in West Hollywood – Update – Deadline





UPDATED FEBRUARY 11, 2023: Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are among those sued by two men who claim they were hit by bullets outside a West Hollywood after-party held last year. The shooting took place after a private concert by Bieber for the A-listers. Two men claim they were shot and seriously injured in the February 2022 shooting outside The Nice Guy venue after the party. The lawsuit claims that Kodak Black was largely responsible for inciting the shooting, which occurred as he left the room. The alleged victims of the shooting are represented by attorney Gloria Allred. The Nice Guy restaurant, where the party took place, was also named in the costume; hotel company The Hwood Group; online fashion and lifestyle company Revolve Group; and the City of Los Angeles, City of West Hollywood and County of Los Angeles. UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: Controversial rapper Kodak Black (aka Bill Kapri) has been identified as one of three people shot dead outside Justin Bieber’s after-party in West Hollywood last night, according to law enforcement officials and various media outlets. Black fled the scene after the incident, but then phoned police from a nearby location to report he had been shot. It is unclear whether he has been hospitalized or faces charges. Captured Images by TMZ, shows Kodak Black leaving the after-party with an entourage and fellow rapper Gunna. In the footage, they paused for fan photos. As the paparazzi circled, a fight broke out nearby, spilling onto the sidewalk where the Kodak Black party was being held. The moment is then interrupted by 10 gunshots and an ensuing scuffle. Kapri, born Dieuson Octave, has a long criminal record. He was sentenced to prison in 2019 for possession of weapons and was later pardoned by President Donald Trump. Representatives for Black have yet to comment on his condition or the incident. BEFORE, Saturday: An after-party after a Justin Bieber concert on the outskirts of West Hollywood on Friday night descended into chaos, as gunfire followed an altercation outside the venue. City News Service reports that police were dispatched to the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, at 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the City Police Department’s Media Relations Division. Los Angeles. “They (witnesses) heard a fight outside, when several shots were fired,” Madison said. Bieber was not involved and there was no indication he was aware of the incidents. TMZ claims the fight took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed a concert. Audiences reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Among the injured were a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and possibly a 24-year-old man who fled the scene. The first two victims were taken to hospital. The third victim telephoned the police later to report that she had been shot. No arrests were made.

