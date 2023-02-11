A teenager’s survival story; Marc Maron; all great | Culture & Leisure

Lifetime is continuing its headline-snatching film festival. With the exception of a seasonal interlude filled with Christmas movies, the network continues to run its machines for women in peril.
The shock 2023 The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) recalls the true story of a South Carolina teenager (Katie Douglas) who was innocently watering plants on her lawn when she was abducted by a gun. wielding sick Richard Evonitz (Kristian Bruun) who forced her into his vehicle and incarcerated her for an excruciating 18 hours of sexual violence.
The key to Kara’s survival was keeping a cool head and remembering every detail of her ordeal. When Richard finally passed out, she escaped and brought the authorities back to her lair. There they found evidence that linked Evonitz to three murders.
Robinson has since become an inspirational speaker, teaching potential victims her keys to survival.
Its happy ending contrasts starkly with the stories that unfold in the three-part docuseries Murder in Big Horn (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA). It explores an epidemic of murders of young Native women in and around Indian reservations in Montana, where generations of social dysfunction, poverty, drug abuse and isolation, compounded by overlapping and conflicting jurisdictions of tribal and local authorities , have created the perfect conditions for killers to prey on vulnerable people, often without prosecution or consequences.
Marc Maron goes there. In his stand-up special Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (Saturday, 9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), the comedian shares his thoughts in his usually dyspeptic way, dismissing prospects that things will ever get better. He dismisses anyone who harbors a glimmer of hope like someone struggling (or is it confused) with the mindset of a 7-year-old. He rejects religious faith with scathing contempt and contemplates the paradoxical nature of his affection for his pet cats, creatures he loves with all his heart while knowing that a day will come when they will die or he will make them. euthanize.
He even adds a personal note about his grief for his girlfriend, who recently died suddenly of an undiagnosed illness. But because he’s a skilled comedian who can approach things from an oblique angle, he does so by pretending to deliver a TED Talk about death.
A little Maroon misanthropy goes a long way. In fact, his whole routine may feel like an exercise in testing the limits of some form of hyper-cerebral cynical audacity. It’s similar to Peggy Lees’ treatment. Is that all there is? like your personal Christmas carol.
Just as watching the worst kind of televangelist can make one question the value of religion, a regular Marc Maron diet can make one wonder how bleak life can be when brazen desperation is proclaimed as the only acceptable sign of intelligence. extolled as a virtue, in fact.
When sports fans aren’t watching games, they’re fighting over stats or finding new ways to categorize sports facts or at least new ways to make lists.
The Perfect 10 (7 p.m. Saturday, Fox, TV-PG) counts the 10 football icons who received the coveted college footballs of the Heisman Trophy and then were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Does Bronko Nagurski make the cut?
Super Bowl First Things First (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox) follows, reminding fans of all the things they need to be aware of as they anticipate Sunday’s big game.
Speaking of the build-up to the annual Compliance Festival, commercials and concussions, Puppy Bowl XIX (1 p.m. Sunday, Animal Planet and live stream on Discovery+) continues to extol the virtues of dog adoptions. Following long traditions, Team Ruff and Team Fluff compete for the Lombardy Trophy.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LVII (5:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox). Following the big game and the Lombardi Trophy presentation, Gordon Ramsay will host the second-season premiere of Next Level Chef (around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox).
Sports alternatives to the Super Bowl abound. There’s the American Rodeo Contender Tournament (6:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS Sports Network). Don’t forget America’s hottest new pastime, pickleball (7 p.m. Sunday, ESPN) and World League ax throwing competition (8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN).
Murdoch Mysteries (6 p.m., Ovation, TV-PG) enters its 16th season, with Detective Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Dr. Julia Ogden (Helene Joy) enjoying domestic bliss with their new baby, Susannah. How long can this last?
Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy and Music Superfest (7 p.m., NBC).
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet II (7 p.m., BBC America) explores mountain ranges with frozen poles.
Business partners Emily and Sebastian are mistaken for an element of the 2023 romance A Parisian Proposal (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Saturday Night Live (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) is a rerun.
The first four episodes of the third season of Godfather of Harlem (5 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA) unfold like a marathon.
60 Minutes (6:30 p.m., CBS).
Eliza gets an explosive in the mail during the season finale of Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
Rowan attempts to escape the Lashers’ grip on Anne Rices Mayfair Witches (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
War comes to Europe in September 1939 on All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
Slayers and monsters abound in the video game-inspired The Last of Us (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Charlie zigzags when he most expected a zag on Your Honor (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
A silent star murder investigation meets political resistance on Vienna Blood (9 p.m., PBS).
The highest-grossing film of 1962 was not Doctor No or Lawrence of Arabia, but the fairy-tale epic The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (4:30 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G), with hitchhiking animated creatures -motion and a curious cast including Laurence Harvey, Claire Bloom and Walter Slezak.
Shiver me timbers on CSI: Hawaii (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)… Two-hour reruns of 48 Hours (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS)… A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Americas Got Talent: All-Stars (6 p.m. and 9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG)… Three violent reruns of The Equalizer (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… Americas Funniest Home Videos ( 7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … Shark Tank (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … Celebrity Jeopardy! (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG, r).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).