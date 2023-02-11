Hailey Bieber enjoys a romantic dinner with husband Justin in Hollywood

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted after enjoying a romantic dinner in Hollywood on Friday night.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they were captured leaving the restaurant at the sushi park – having recently returned home to California from a luxurious getaway to Hawaii.

Hailey, 26, got a flair on her feet as she donned an oversized black jacket paired with a $2,600 black Miu Miu handbag.

The Rhode founder completed her look with white ankle socks and black chunky-soled loafers.

She styled her dark blonde locks in a shoulder length bob and appeared to be makeup free, adding a small pair of gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Justin, 28, cut a relaxed figure as always in an oversized sweater and a pair of low-rise baggy jeans.

It comes after Hailey was captured to be busy with the launch of her skincare brand Rhode – following a business meeting in Los Angeles on Friday.

She recently took to Instagram to promote her soon-to-debut skincare kit, teasing fans with photos of the minimal gray packaging.

The model proudly announced on the social media platform that the Rhode Kit will officially launch on February 16 – this is Hailey’s first-ever entrepreneurial journey.

Last week, Hailey shared a slew of Polaroids on Instagram promoting the upcoming skincare product.

‘Rhode kit arrives 2/16. All my favorites in one place. Join the waiting list at rhodeskin.com,’ she wrote excitedly.

The couple – who looked smitten as ever – recently took advantage of a holiday in Hawaii to visit friends – from which Justin posted several photos of their friend Kelia Termini’s newborn daughter.

Fans took it too far when they saw the romantic duo hinting at possible “baby fever.”

One particularly heartwarming photo showed Justin and Hailey laughing out loud as she cradled the little girl.

A little over a year ago, Hailey told the Wall Street Journal that “ideally within the next two years” she and Justin would be “trying” to have a baby themselves.

“But there’s a reason they call it trying, right? You don’t know how long this process is going to take,” Stephen Baldwin’s daughter added.

She further confirmed that she and Justin have no plans to start a family in 2022, as “it would be a bit hectic, I think.”

The couple had an impromptu wedding at the New York City Courthouse in 2018, followed by a full Christian service surrounded by loved ones the following year.

Then, in 2020, Justin went on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and said he wanted “as many” kids “as Hailey wants to chase.”

The Sorry hitmaker shared, “I would love to have a little tribe, but that’s her body and all she wants to do.” I think she wants to have some.

Justin noted, “I think Hailey still has things to do as a woman, I don’t think she’s ready yet and that’s okay.”