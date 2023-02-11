Hollywood producer convicted of prostitution ring supplying ‘well-known’ clients





Content of the article A California film producer was sentenced in New York on Thursday to the maximum five-year prison term after he admitted operating a high-end prostitution service for seven years, supplying women to wealthy clients for up to $15,000 and organized sex parties in the United States and abroad. .

Content of the article Dillon Jordan, of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., was sentenced in Manhattan. US District Judge John P. Cronan said he would have imposed a longer prison sentence if he had the power to do so, citing the permanent physical and emotional scars the women suffered.

Content of the article Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and five years was the maximum sentence available. Prosecutors said Jordan operated the business from 2010 to 2017 through an alleged party and event planning company and his own film production company. They said in a face-to-face brief that Jordan attempted to leverage his prostitution business to produce legitimate films because several well-known investors and producers were also clients of his prostitution ring. At least one client has invested $250,000 in Jordans movie projects, they said.

Content of the article Jordan is listed among dozens of film producers, including the 2018 film The Kindergarten Teacher, which starred Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 film The Kid, which starred Ethan Hawke. During sentencing, Jordan apologized to the victims. A victim who spoke at the two-hour hearing said she nearly died a decade ago when Jordan invited her to a party and then fed her a mixture of drugs that caused permanent brain damage. I never wanted to prostitute my body, she said, stopping to collect herself before handing down the maximum sentence. The judge said jail was appropriate for a man who operated a prostitution ring that earned him at least $1.4 million. Granted, this was an illegal operation run by Dillon Jordan that caused real harm to real women. And, as we saw today, permanent damage, Cronan said.

Content of the article Prosecutors said Jordan was released from a prison in Cuba in 2010 after serving eight years for sex crimes there, and he immediately began connecting wealthy people he knew with high-end prostitutes. range, charging between $3,000 and $15,000 per encounter. The government said it pocketed around 40% of the costs. They said he once boasted that 75 women worked for him, some of whom he had sent overseas to a lady in the UK. In a face-to-face brief, defense attorneys wrote that Jordan entered the sex industry after a horrific childhood filled with physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, but left the prostitution business in 2017 and moved on. established in the film industry before becoming an interior design consultant. They said he was not a traditional pimp, but rather received fees for hosting parties with adult sex workers or for hosting large events, or for booking women to attend funerals of boyhood and adult-themed shows. US attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Jordan operated and profited from a vast business of prostitution that catered to wealthy men and was based on the exploitation of young women.

