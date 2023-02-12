Idris Elba clarifies ‘black actor’ quote, says race doesn’t define him





Idris Elbe clarifies what he meant when he recently said he no longer considers himself a black actor – this after much debate online – now saying my job is not about race. The actor’s original quote appeared in an interview he gave to Esquire magazine last week, in which he said… “I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized that put in a box.” ‘Luther’ star Idris Elba talks about his West African roots, the private life of a public figure and the lessons he learned along the way https://t.co/8xJzmpDmfS — Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) February 10, 2023

@EsquireUK IE added at the time: “As human beings, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really get in the way of people’s aspirations, get in the way of their growth. Racism should be a topic of discussion, of course. Racism is very real. But from my point of view, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be. We have to grow. We have to. Our skin is nothing more than that: it’s just skin. His answer here sparked a lot of discussion, as many felt it was a controversial take… see how much in the same vein it is as what Morgan FREEMAN once said about Black History Month and racism – namely, the best way to get rid of it was to stop talking about it. There is not a soul on this earth who can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an “actor” is a profession, like being an “architect”, they are not defined by race. However, if YOU define your job by your race, that is your Perogative. Oh lie? — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 11, 2023

@idriselba Welp, Idris has heard all the chatter…and decided to set the record straight about how he feels about his black heritage. On Saturday he wrote… “There is not a soul on this earth who can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ , they are not defined by race.” He added: “However, if YOU define your job by your race, that’s your prerogative. Ah lie?” In other words, Idris says he finds it counterproductive to describe everything a black person does — especially when it comes to work — with a racial qualifier. Good of him to clarify, because – for a minute there – some felt he was falling into the OJ Simpson category. By that, we mean the jus who once said he wasn’t black, but just OJ…essentially trying to distance himself from his race, which was the subject of a Jay Z song.

