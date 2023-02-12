Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34 New York Daily News





Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, was found dead in a home in Austin, Texas. He was 34 years old. His wife, Stephanie Longo, grew concerned when she couldn’t reach him on Wednesday and asked police to perform a wellness check, TMZ reported. When Longo failed to respond to their blows, officers forced entry into Austin’s residence and discovered Longo dead on a bed indoors. Cody Longo attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Longos’ rep Alex Gittelson confirmed his death to CNN on Friday and provided a statement from the actors wifeStephanie Clark, with whom he shared two children. Cody was our whole world, she said. The children and I are broken and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you. The actor was a dear friend for many years before he became a client, Gittelson added. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be sorely missed, he said. Actor Cody Longo attends the ‘Musicians Give Back’ charity event at Green Door on December 16, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage) Born in Colorado in 1988, Longo launched his career onstage before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her passions, according to her IMDb. He studied psychology and film at the University of California, Los Angeles and began his professional acting career in 2009. Longo has appeared on several popular television shows over the years, including Medium, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and CSI: NY. In 2011 he appeared as Nicholas Alamain on the soap opera Days of Our Lives for an eight episode run. According to his IMDb page, the young actor also had several unfinished upcoming projects, including an untitled racing TV show. Longos’ cause of death was unclear, but a family friend told TMZ that he struggled with alcohol abuse for a long time and went to rehab during the summer.

