Liberia, Hollywood’s Historically Black Neighborhood, Turns 100 – NBC 6 South Florida





If you walk along Hollywood Beach or drive through town, you’ll see people from all walks of life. However, 100 years ago this was not the case for black residents. If a black resident wanted to live in Hollywood, there was only one option, a neighborhood called Liberia. This year, as Liberia reaches a century of existence, NBC 6 looks back on history and changes its experience. There are several famous houses, said Earl Garnett Beneby, 75, it was in this one that James Brown, the godfather of soul music, launched his career. Pointing to homes and reflecting on memories, Beneby returned to the same streets he grew up on, where he said he was surrounded by a thriving black community. The neighborhood, however, has seen many changes. Beneby said he has lived in Liberia for 50 years and this year the neighborhood is 100 years old. A century ago, the city of Hollywood was still just a dream for developer Joseph Young. It attracted a certain group of people, Beneby said. They were building roads, paving roads and clearing properties. This included black families in times of segregation who needed a place to live. According to a 1923 Hollywood Reporter article, this is why a northwest portion of the land was severed, west of US-1. All of the black communities are located west of the train tracks, Beneby said. It was a community made up mostly of people from the Bahamas and the southern United States. In 1925, when Hollywood became an incorporated city, the neighborhood got its name from a city inspector. He said. you know I look at this place and it reminds me of Liberia, a country I traveled to in Liberia, Beneby said, and that’s how it was. In addition to being a century old, it is also home to a building significant to Browards’ black history: Attucks Middle School. Middle School, formerly known as Attucks High School, was named after Crispus Attucks, the first black American to die during the American Revolution. It once housed all grades and was one of only 3 high schools for black students in Broward County. When people look at Black history in Broward County, they quickly identify with Sistrunk and Pompano, said Emmanuel George, a historian at the historically Black Old Dillard Highschool Museum, Attucks is a missing piece because he’s normally forgotten. He says it was one of the big three, Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Attucks in Liberia and Dillard in Fort Lauderdale. In 1968, when desegregation was imposed, Attucks was forced to demote to what is now Attucks Middle School, George said. It was a big community core and Attucks was the center of it. There were a lot of businesses in the Liberian community when Dillard was there. When Attucks High School disappeared, so did the businesses and significance of the neighborhood. If you want to know more, Click here.

