Local filmmaker hopes ‘The Fledgling’ series will find a wide audience
Half the battle when it comes to pursuing creative projects is knowing what to stick with.
Local filmmaker Joe Gietl has found just such a project with The Fledgling, a miniseries he’s working to produce equal parts thriller and coming-of-age story.
At some point in this business, you have to put a stake in the ground and get started on a project. And that’s that project for me, said Gietl.
It follows an orphaned teenager named Charlie who discovers her father is alive and embarks on a road trip across the country to find him. She is joined by 300-year-old vampires who have just transformed her into a young girl. Together, they travel the roads of a dying America, while being pursued by a private detective hired by a shadow organization.
Gietl began writing the seven-episode series during the pandemic, and it took about two years to complete. It’s a tribute to the adventure stories he enjoyed growing up, though it also explores themes surrounding parenthood.
I poured my soul into The Fledgling for over two years now because it was one of those ideas I couldn’t let go of and I felt like there was something in this world, and the characters that inhabit it, who kept beckoning me back, says Gietl.
During this time he was also working on several other projects, including A Void, a short film released in 2021. He was encouraged by Christopher Gaunt, an actor/director from Queensbury, to continue to take The Fledgling from script to film. screen.
When Joe and I sat down to review a list of potential projects a year ago, The Fledgling was the project we could imagine millions of people would watch and enjoy for a number of reasons, said Gaunt, who is since become the executive producer of the project.
Our team agrees that this project is the one on which we must rely to help make it happen. Writing and character development [are] so convincing.
They started working together to make The Fledgling a reality. As independent filmmakers, securing funding was high on their to-do list, and they opted to produce a proof-of-concept film that features an array of key scenes and would set the tone for the rest of the series.
They brought in actress Juliet Landau who played Drusilla in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and rising actress Anastasia Veronica Lee who has worked with big name actors like Dustin Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Candace Bergen.
It was essential to have someone with Landaus’ level of experience and background involved in the project.
Many people will tell you that something like this is impossible. [That you cant] get a great actress for the short film. It just doesn’t happen. And so Chris and I were like, why not? I mean how it can happen, as opposed to why it can’t happen.
She came on board with the help of casting director Heidi Eklund, and Gietl felt Landau truly understood and connected with the material.
His attention to detail was something unique, said Gietl. The complexity of its preparation was truly refreshing. . . I’ve worked with a lot of great actors, but one thing unique to her was just like her process in terms of getting a deeper understanding of the character and being informed by so many years of experience in the business. .
Filming began last September at the Albany Academy, which gave the 10-minute film a gothic aesthetic. It was shot with the help of local filmmakers John Stegemann, Jim Powers, Cameron Mitchell and others.
When The Gazette caught up with Gietl last month, the team was in the final stages of post-production and working with Company 3, a post-production company that has worked on Stranger Things, Yellowstone, Wednesday Addams and many others. emissions.
The next step is to enter film festivals like the Tribeca Festival, among others. The team is also looking for investors and a seasoned showrunner. To differentiate The Fledgling from other projects, Gietl plans to publish a children’s book about the story and bring it to pitch meetings, along with the film.
Any way we could show our creativity that was out of the box on this one, that’s what I was trying to do, Gietl said.
After the film festival season, Gietl also hopes to host a local screening of the film. For updates and more information, visit @fledglingseries on Instagram.
